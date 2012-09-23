* Obama, Romney due to speak on Tuesday
* Annual event coincides with U.N. General Assembly
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Former U.S. President Bill
Clinton opened his annual philanthropic summit on Sunday by
urging business leaders to do more to alleviate poverty and
improve the environment.
"We live to prove that cooperation works better than
conflict," Clinton said at the opening session of the eighth
Clinton Global Initiative in New York. "Today we want to talk
about how you can design your actions in advance to make it more
likely that those efforts will succeed."
The idea for the summit came from Clinton's frustration with
attending conferences while he was president that prompted no
action. When the initiative began, corporations tended to show
up and write checks to fund humanitarian programs. Now many see
philanthropy in terms of investment opportunities.
U.S. President Barack Obama, Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and
Libya's de facto head of state, Mohammed Magarief, will attend.
The forum will be held as world leaders gather for the U.N.
General Assembly in New York.
Obama and Romney were scheduled to speak at Clinton's summit
on Tuesday. New Barclays PLC Chief Executive Antony Jenkins,
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and others were also expected
to participate.
Clinton spent much of Sunday's session heaping praise on
companies' socially responsible practices. Walmart, which has
made extensive investments in solar energy at its U.S. stores,
and Procter & Gamble, which has pledged to save a child every
hour by providing safe drinking water, were lauded for their
efforts.
In keeping with this year's theme, "Designing for Impact,"
participants will discuss ways to provide safe and reliable
energy, boost sustainable tourism, promote a greater role for
women in society, and guarantee access to food in the face of
extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change.
Since the initiative began, more than 2,000 pledges have
been made, valued at more than $69 billion, and they have
improved the lives of more than 400 million people in 180
countries, Clinton said.
At this year's summit, businessman and philanthropist Tom
Golisano pledged $12 million to expand the Special Olympics'
health-related services to people with intellectual
disabilities.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Suntech Power
Holdings Company Limited and the GlobalECHO Foundation have
teamed up to install solar panels at the Panzi Hospital - a
pioneering facility that treats victims of sexual violence.
"This is a really good deal and it's going to save a lot of
lives a long way away in a troubled part of the world," Clinton
said of the Panzi project.
Clinton is expected to offer an updated total for pledges on
the summit's final day.
The full agenda can be seen at
www.clintonglobalinitiative.org/2012