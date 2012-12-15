WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton is recovering after sustaining a concussion, a
State Department spokesman said on Saturday.
"While suffering from a stomach virus, Secretary Clinton
became dehydrated and fainted, sustaining a concussion," Clinton
spokesman Philippe Reines said in a statement.
"She has been recovering at home and will continue to be
monitored regularly by her doctors. At their recommendation, she
will continue to work from home next week, staying in regular
contact with department and other officials. She is looking
forward to being back in the office soon," Reines added.
Clinton fell ill with a stomach virus last weekend and was
forced to cancel a planned trip to the Middle East and North
Africa.