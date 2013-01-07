WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton will resume her official duties on Monday, five
days after being released from a hospital for treatment of a
blood clot, the State Department said on Sunday.
Clinton, 65, will sit down with assistant secretaries of
state for a closed-door meeting on Monday at 9:15 a.m. (1415
GMT) at the start of a week-long schedule containing nearly a
dozen meetings, including three at the White House.
The secretary was released from New York Presbyterian
Hospital last Wednesday, after a stay of several days during
which she was given blood thinners to treat the clot in a vein
behind her right ear. She has been resting at home in New York
since then.
Clinton has suffered a series of ailments over the last
month, including a stomach virus and a concussion.
Her doctors have said they expect her to make a full
recovery.
The State Department said Clinton has been keeping up with
her work by talking to her staff and receiving memos.
Her first White House meeting this week will take place on
Tuesday and include Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta and
national security adviser Tom Donilon, the State Department
said.
She is also scheduled to meet with the ambassadors of
Ireland and South Africa on Tuesday, and with Afghan President
Hamid Karzai later in the week.
Clinton is expected to step down in the next few weeks.
President Barack Obama has chosen Senator John Kerry, chairman
of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to succeed her.