WASHINGTON Jan 9 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Wednesday she would step off the fast track "for
a little while" when she leaves the State Department but she
gave no hint as to whether she may ultimately run again for U.S.
president.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since a stomach
virus, concussion and blood clot kept her out of public view for
nearly a month, Clinton said she wanted to ensure a seamless
transition to Senator John Kerry, who has been nominated by
President Barack Obama to succeed her.
"Obviously, it's somewhat bittersweet," Clinton, who came
back to the office on Monday, said of her final few weeks as
secretary of state, saying she had "the most extraordinary
experience" as secretary of state.
"I am very much looking forward to doing everything we can
these last few weeks to resolve and finish up wherever possible
and then to ... have a very smooth, seamless transition to
Senator Kerry to continue the work," she said.
Asked if retirement came next, Clinton replied: "I don't
know if (that is the) word I would use, but certainly stepping
off the very fast track for a little while."
Clinton fell ill with a stomach virus in early December. She
then became dehydrated and fainted, leading to a concussion.
During a check-up after that, she was diagnosed with a blood
clot, hospitalized and treated with blood thinners.
The 65-year-old former first lady and U.S. senator ran for
the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 but was defeated
by Obama. Clinton is often mentioned as a potential White House
candidate again in 2016, although last month she sought to play
down that possibility.