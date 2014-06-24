DENVER, June 24 Former U.S. President Bill
Clinton said on Tuesday that his wife, Hillary, is "not out of
touch," after criticism that she had mishandled media questions
about their personal wealth.
Hillary Clinton told ABC News earlier this month that the
couple had been "dead broke" after leaving the White House in
2001 and then drew more fire after suggesting to The Guardian
last weekend that the Clintons are not "truly well off."
"It is factually true that we were several million dollars
in debt," Bill Clinton said Tuesday of the couple's financial
situation. He was speaking to NBC News' David Gregory, in an
interview that will air on Sunday.
Bill Clinton said his wife, a former secretary of state and
likely Democratic presidential contender in 2016, has been
working to reduce poverty for as long as he has known her, and
that this was reflected in her tenure in the U.S. Senate.
The Clintons are in Denver for a Clinton Global Initiative
conference, where Hillary Clinton is slated to announce
corporate partnerships that could demonstrate how she uses her
proximity to wealth and influence to help underserved
communities.
The Clintons' financial situation has become a tricky
subject for her possible White House ambitions. Since leaving
the State Department in 2013, Hillary Clinton has given a series
of speeches that earn her up to $250,000 each.
Bill Clinton also delivers lucrative speeches around the
world, and tax returns released in 2007 showed the two had
earned $109 million jointly since 2000. The couple owns two
homes - one in Washington and one in New York.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; editing by Gunna Dickson)