March 18 Former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton's email trouble has its hands around the neck of her
planned presidential run. The question is whether someone can
figure out how to stop it before it kills her ambitions. The
answer is that it's going to be a close call.
Nine months ago, when the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives created the Select Committee on Benghazi, it
looked as if the controversies surrounding the death of U.S.
Ambassador Chris Stevens in Libya and Clinton's role in the
events were going to join the ranks of the political walking
dead: a scandal to some, a manufactured crisis to others and -
whichever it was - an issue that, because of Congress' subpoena
powers and investigative resources, would not die.
But zombies do walk. As movies and television programs have
indubitably shown, the undead do a lot of damage before someone
figures out how to extinguish them.After the New York Times
broke the news that Clinton had used a private email account and
server for virtually all her official business, and that she had
turned over to the State Department only emails that her staff
deemed work-related, the uproar did not subside. So Clinton
decided to hold a news conference.
Politicians in scandal trouble regularly harbor the notion
that a climactic news conference can get them out of it. They
convene meetings with their staff to craft their narratives,
flush out all the hostile questions that journalists might ask
and build watertight answers. They think they are at least as
smart as the media and vastly superior in their ability to
persuade the public.
Sometimes they are right. More often, however, a press
conference turns out to be a wonderful device for keeping a
scandal alive. The reaction to Clinton's news conference is a
case in point.
There were few surprises in the story she delivered during
her news conference at the United Nations. She used a single
email account, Clinton said, for the sake of convenience. She
followed all applicable rules. She kept her server safe. When
the State Department asked her for work-related emails, she
turned over all that could plausibly be considered relevant.
This is far from the worst conduct one could expect from a
public official whose family has been under microscopic public
gaze for more than a quarter-century.
But.
There are the obvious problems, like Clinton's saying that
she sent emails to other U.S. officials at their .gov addresses
"so that" they would be preserved, as if she had a choice. Or
her describing her non-work emails as involving her daughter's
wedding and her mother's funeral, as if there were no gray area
that includes, for instance, all of politics.
Beyond any substantive problems, though, is the problem of
the dynamics of scandal. During a news conference, the
journalists in attendance are like penned-in beasts, forced to
elbow and outshout each other for attention. While they snort
and paw the ground, the politician decides whom to recognize,
how long the answer will be and when to cut off the proceedings.
After the news conference, however, comes revenge for this
ritual humiliation, meaning that the journalists extract,
magnify and dissect all the moments of the performance in which
the politician evaded or answered incompletely or misled or
lied.
More than that, apart from the getting back, a news
conference punctuates a scandal with a kind of exclamation
point. It guarantees that everybody will need to cover it and
get his or her 2 cents in.
So, since Clinton's news conference, we have heard these
things: 1) Although she said her server was guarded by the
Secret Service and she didn't email classified information,
Clinton never answered questions about the security of her email
communications;
2) Clinton used weasel words. For example, her saying,
"Looking back, I should have . . . " was not really an apology.
Her saying she did not save emails is not the same as admitting
that she deleted emails - let alone that she destroyed what some
people might consider evidence.
People are saying other things as well: 3) Clinton in effect
asked her listeners to trust her, and trust is the last
sentiment that the Clintons' collective public career has
inspired; 4) Clinton's body language telegraphed discomfort,
displeasure and moments of low confidence. (Come on, now: What
else would you expect from a human being who has to live through
that kind of 20 minutes?)
5) Clinton looked tired. She has fought in the political
arena for more than 25 years, she's been sick, her supportive
mother died three years ago, and these days she spends much of
her time in the homes of rich people who have less talent but
more ease and luxury than she does. Maybe she doesn't really
want to run for president. (Fat chance.)
Much of this stuff is overwrought. At its best, it concerns
processes and habits of conduct, not any incriminating substance
in the emails that we have yet to see.
But it is more than enough to keep a scandal going. There
are now calls for independent third parties to examine her
server and for her geeks to come forward and justify their
security procedures. The Benghazi committee is, for sure, going
to subpoena something. The fight over the subpoena will make its
own news.
The undead aren't just walking: They've broken into a swift
trot toward prey weakened by years of a bad reputation.
So how do you kill a zombie? Most authorities recommend a
bullet or well-aimed hatchet straight into the brain. Though
there is, of course, disagreement on the fine points. A more
scientifically sober source says the job requires disrupting the
zombie's system "in a sufficient way to prevent the pathogen
from utilizing the corpse."
But what if the pathogen is a mistrust of the most profound
and deep-seated sort? How do you prevent that kind of organism
from continuing its march by seizing on one vehicle after
another?
