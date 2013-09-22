* Says she's in no hurry to make decision
* Insiders confident she will seek presidency
* "Stupid movies," walks at home with former president
By Philip Barbara
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Hillary Clinton acknowledges
that she is wrestling with whether to run for the U.S.
presidency in 2016, well aware of the "political and
governmental challenges" she would face if she wins.
The former U.S. secretary of state and first lady said in an
interview with New York magazine that has not decided if she
will run and is trying to be "both pragmatic and realistic."
"I'm not in any hurry," Clinton told the magazine in an
article posted on its website on Sunday. "I think it's a serious
decision, not to be made lightly, but it's also not one that has
to be made soon."
Clinton, who also served as a U.S. senator from New York,
ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 but lost
to Barack Obama.
"I think I have a pretty good idea of the political and
governmental challenges that are facing our leaders," she said.
"And I'll do whatever I can from whatever position I find myself
in to advocate for the values and the policies I think are right
for the country."
As she considers her 2016 prospects, Clinton said, "I will
just continue to weigh what the factors are that would influence
me making a decision one way or the other."
Some of Clinton's confidants who spoke with the magazine are
far less circumspect than she is about a presidential run.
"She's running but she doesn't know it yet," one person told
New York, which described Clinton as America's most popular
Democrat. "It's just like a force of history. It's inexorable,
it's gravitational. I think she actually believes she has more
say in it than she actually does."
One longtime Clinton friend said: "She's doing a very
Clintonian thing. In her mind, she's running for it and she's
also convinced herself she hasn't made up her mind. She's going
to run for president. It's a foregone conclusion."
DOMESTIC LIFE
Since leaving the State Department in February, Clinton and
her husband, former President Bill Clinton, have been spending
far more time at home together.
"We have a great time," she said. "We laugh at our dogs. We
watch stupid movies. We take long walks. We go for a swim.
Asked if her husband is nudging her toward a run, she said:
"I don't think even he is, you know, focused on that right
now," she says. "Right now, we're trying to just have the best
time we can have doin' what we're doin'."
Bill Clinton said his wife's popularity stems from her
successes with different people in government.
"She made a lot of friends in the Senate among Republicans
as well as Democrats. People in New York liked her across the
political spectrum," he in a CNN interview aired on Sunday.
"But these polls don't mean much now," he said. "We're a
long way ahead. I think she would be the first to tell you that
there is no such thing as a done deal, ever, by anybody. But I
don't know what she's going to do."
Hillary Clinton had been the leading the race to be the
Democratic candidate in 2008 before being overtaken by Obama.
Serving in his cabinet deepened her understanding of the
problems a president faces, she said.
"I've had a unique, close, and personal front-row seat," she
said in the New York interview. "And I think these last four
years have certainly deepened and broadened my understanding of
the challenges and the opportunities that we face in the world
today."
She said she is enjoying the first time in decades that
neither she nor her husband is either running for or serving in
office.
"It feels great because I have been on this high wire for 20
years, and I was really yearning to just have more control over
my time and my life, spend a lot of that time with my family and
my friends, do things that I find relaxing and enjoyable, and
return to the work that I had done for most of my life," she
said.
(Writing by Philip Barbara; Editing by Bill Trott)