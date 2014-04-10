(Adds Secret Service statement, details of incident)
By Dan Whitcomb
April 10 A woman threw a shoe at Hillary Clinton
on Thursday as the former secretary of state was delivering a
speech at a Las Vegas hotel, but Clinton dodged it and continued
with her remarks, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman said.
Secret Service spokesman George Ogilvie said the
shoe-thrower was not a ticketed guest for Clinton's speech at
the Mandalay Bay hotel and had been spotted by Secret Service
agents and hotel security guards before the incident.
"As agents and hotel security approached her she threw a shoe
and was immediately taken into custody by the Secret Service and
hotel security," Ogilvie said.
Footage of the incident broadcast by KTNV-TV showed Clinton,
66, crouching to dodge an object as she stood on stage.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported that the
former first lady joked about the incident as she continued her
speech to some 1,000 people attending a metal recycling
conference
"Is that somebody throwing something at me?" Clinton asked,
according to the Review-Journal. "Is that part of Cirque du
Soleil?"
The newspaper quoted Clinton as saying, "My goodness, I
didn't know that solid waste management was so controversial."
The throwing of shoes at political figures is a form of
protest in many parts of the world. In 2008 a shoe was hurled at
then-President George W. Bush when he appeared at a Baghdad
press conference with the Iraqi prime minister.
Clinton, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination to
then-Senator Barack Obama, said at a marketing conference in San
Francisco earlier this week that she was thinking about running
for president again in 2016.
She has been giving speeches across the country since
leaving the State Department last year.
A hotel spokeswoman told Reuters she had no information on
the episode, and a spokesman for Clinton did not immediately
reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Leslie
Adler, Toni Reinhold)