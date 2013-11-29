JERUSALEM Nov 29 Israeli-American media tycoon
Haim Saban, a major donor to the U.S. Democratic party, said on
Friday he would back former secretary of state Hillary Clinton
with his "full might" should she run for president in 2016.
Clinton, 66, whose four-year tenure as U.S. secretary of
state ended in February, has said she is considering running for
the presidency but that she will most probably decide next year.
As a candidate, she would be widely viewed as the favourite
for the Democratic nomination - which she contested in 2008 but
lost to Barack Obama, who is in his second term.
Billionaire financier George Soros, another party
bankroller, also pledged support for the wife of former
President Bill Clinton last month.
"I hope she will run. She would be a wonderful president,"
Saban told Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. "If it happens,
we will of course pitch in with full might. Seeing her in the
White House is a big dream of mine."
Saban, producer of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles", gave
$1 million to three Democratic political action committees in
2012, when Obama won reelection.
Another potential Democratic candidate in the 2016 race is
Vice President Joe Biden. A Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll in
September found him nearly 40 percentage points behind Clinton.
Some Biden supporters have questioned whether Obama was
showing sufficient support for him after a new book about the
2012 campaign, "Double Down", said the president had weighed
replacing him on the ticket with Clinton.
Obama did not deny that his political aides had pre-tested
the idea, but said he would have rejected it.
"I think that if Vice President Biden decides to run, Obama
will stay neutral, but if Biden does not run and she does, he
will support her," Saban said. "The general feeling is that
Hillary is Obama's natural successor."
Reuters/Ipsos polling has shown Clinton to be Americans' top
choice for president, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as
her closest potential challenger among rival Republicans.
Americans preferred Clinton over Christie by 19 points, the
September poll said.
(Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Elizabeth Piper)