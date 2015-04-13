By Sarah McBride and Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 13
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 Presidential contender
Hillary Clinton tweeted, Facebooked and YouTubed her way through
the first official day of her campaign in a social media
strategy that earned her high marks among marketers.
Her tweet announcing her candidacy notched almost 90,000
retweets by the end of the day Sunday, her campaign video more
than 1 million views on YouTube, and her Facebook campaign page
almost 500,000 likes.
Impressive, marketing strategists say, although she did
create one or two chinks for Republicans to chisel at.
Her 138-second campaign video featured everyday Americans
amid milestones such as starting a business or having a baby,
with Clinton first appearing a full 90 seconds in. It broke a
million views on Facebook by Sunday evening.
"It's less "me" and more "us," which I think is very smart,"
said Marissa Gluck, a director at marketing firm Huge.
That's a really "big difference in tone, ego and
professionalism compared to rollout videos from Rand Paul and
(Ted) Cruz," said Josh Cook, a former Obama digital director and
vice president of digital engagement for the political
consulting firm, BerlinRosen, referring to Republican
presidential hopefuls.
But Republicans pushed back hard and fast.
Republican presidential contender Ted Cruz of Texas
responded to the "ready for Hillary" message in a crudely cut
video asking if Americans wanted "a third Obama term."
A Google search for "Hillary Clinton for President" resulted
in an ad for Hillary's campaign page, but just below it was an
ad for "Pledge to Stop Hillary," a Republican-created petition.
The Twitter hashtag, or classification label,
#whyimnotvotingforHillary caught on fast, but Clinton's campaign
made little effort to respond to those tweets, a mistake, said
Gretchen Fox, co-founder of social strategy agency.
Jared Levy, founder of the marketing agency Guru Media who
worked to engage young minority voters in the Obama for America
campaign, called Clinton's social media rollout "lackluster."
She missed "a huge opportunity to have an organized campaign
with influential supporters and advocates all rallying and
empowered," he said.
But Michael Cornfield, a political scientist at George
Washington University in Washington DC, said Clinton's first-day
social media ripple doesn't matter as much as it does for the
other presidential candidates, mostly because of Clinton's
strong name recognition.
What she does need social media for is establishing a
distinctive message, he said, and as a way to measure the
effectiveness of her key phrases, themes, and images.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ryan Woo)