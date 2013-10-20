WASHINGTON Oct 20 Former President Bill Clinton
will campaign this month for his longtime friend, Terry
McAuliffe, who is running for governor of Virginia.
McAuliffe's campaign on Sunday said Clinton will join the
Democratic gubernatorial candidate on Oct. 27 for a three-day
tour around Virginia. Recent polls have given McAuliffe a lead
over his Republican challenger, Ken Cuccinelli, going into the
Nov. 5 election.
"President Clinton will discuss the importance of voting in
the 2013 gubernatorial election and the clear choice facing
Virginia voters between Terry McAuliffe's mainstream plan to
create jobs and invest in education and Ken Cuccinelli's extreme
ideological agenda," the McAuliffe campaign said in a statement.
On Saturday, Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Secretary of
State and a potential 2016 president candidate, endorsed
McAuliffe at a campaign event in Virginia.
McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman,
is a close ally of the Clintons and was the co-chairman of Bill
Clinton's 1996 presidential re-election campaign and Hillary
Clinton's failed 2008 presidential campaign. [ID:nL1N0I90HD ]
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Stacey Joyce)