By Amanda Becker and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 2 The race for the Democratic
nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is turning
into a battle of ideas between a woman who has not yet said she
is running and another who insists she won't.
Hillary Clinton is expected to launch her White House bid
later this month, while Elizabeth Warren, the senator known for
her fiery anti-Wall Street rhetoric, repeated this week that she
is not seeking the Democratic nomination.
But she and her supporters have vowed to make sure that
populist economic ideas feature prominently on Clinton's agenda
should the former secretary of state be the party's nominee.
Warren's backers are already fanning out in the early-voting
states of Iowa and New Hampshire to push Clinton to shift toward
economic populism and away from the pro-business policies of her
husband, former President Bill Clinton.
Activists told Reuters they plan to show up at town halls
and rallies to publicly call on Clinton to adopt policies such
as breaking up big banks and expanding the Social Security
retirement program. (Graphic: reut.rs/1Dw6iwc)
"What we are trying to do is incentivize Hillary Clinton and
anyone else who may chose to run for president to campaign on
many of the economic populist issues that Elizabeth Warren and
others have championed," said Adam Green of the Progressive
Change Campaign Committee, a grassroots pro-Warren group.
Warren vowed on MSNBC on Wednesday to press Clinton - and
any other candidates - to tackle issues such as student loan
affordability and stricter oversight of Wall Street.
"I'm going to push everybody. Do I not look like I'm going
to push?" said Warren, whose stark critiques of big business
have endeared her to her party's left wing.
But comments like that rile Clinton supporters, who bristle
at the notion that the former first lady needs to hew to
Warren's message in order to prove her populist credentials.
Neera Tanden, who served as policy adviser to Clinton's 2008
campaign, said Clinton had embraced the fight for economic
fairness "long before" Warren.
For example, Clinton was the first to call for regulation of
subprime mortgages in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis,
Tanden said.
Bill Daley, who served as President Barack Obama's chief of
staff and commerce secretary under Bill Clinton, was more blunt
in an interview with Reuters.
"I think she's as much jumping on the band wagon as
anything, as opposed to driving the bus," Daley said of Warren.
INCOME INEQUALITY
Clinton, the overwhelming favorite for the Democratic
nomination, has yet to spell out specifics of her economic
agenda. During her failed 2008 White House bid, Clinton
surrounded herself with centrists from Bill Clinton's
administration, such as investment banker Roger Altman, and
progressives like Tanden, now head of the Center for American
Progress think tank in Washington.
Speaking at a CAP panel with Tanden last month, Clinton gave
a nod to economic populism by talking of the importance of
addressing inequality, which has been on the rise since the
1990s, when Bill Clinton was president.
But the former U.S. senator from New York has said little
about how she would approach Wall Street regulation, nor has she
weighed in on whether she would expand programs such as Social
Security, an idea that is viewed warily by Democratic deficit
hawks.
The pressure from Warren is likely to loom over Clinton's
campaign. Ignoring Warren and her supporters could risk
alienating progressives in the Democratic party whose energy and
enthusiasm Clinton needs to launch a successful White House bid.
Still, if Clinton moves too far left, she could alienate
wealthy Democratic donors and independent voters who are
unenthusiastic about Warren and would be turned off by an
economic message that emphasizes class warfare.
Robert Reich, who served as Bill Clinton's labor secretary
and has urged Warren to run for president, said he was concerned
that without a challenger, Clinton might not feel as strongly
inclined to embrace a progressive economic agenda.
"I think the real question is: will she, if she feels no
pressure to do so?" Reich said.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson, editing by Caren
Bohan and Ross Colvin)