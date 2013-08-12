By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 12 A clown who wore a mask
of President Barack Obama at a Missouri State Fair rodeo and
encouraged a bull to run him down as the crowd cheered was
banned Monday from any future state fairs.
The incident Saturday night was denounced by leading
Democrats and Republicans and fair officials as disrespectful to
the president.
The Missouri State Fair Commission voted Monday to
"permanently ban this rodeo clown from ever participating or
performing" at the annual state fair, according to a news
release.
"The Missouri State Fair apologizes for the unconscionable
stunt," the commission said.
The commission did not identify the clown in its statement,
and officials could not be reached for further comment.
The clown appeared at the finals of the Missouri Rodeo
Cowboys Association rodeo at the fair in Sedalia, Missouri,
about 94 miles southwest of Kansas City. A Facebook account of
the clown's stunt appeared on the website of Show Me Progress,
which identifies itself as a "progressive politics community"
for Missouri, from a person who reported attending the fair with
a student from Taiwan.
"The announcer wanted to know if anyone would like to see
Obama run down by a bull," the posting said. "The crowd went
wild. He asked it again and again, louder each time, whipping
the audience into a lather."
On Monday, Albert Watkins, a lawyer for the main announcer
at the rodeo, said that the unidentified clown who wore the
Obama mask made most of the remarks himself into a microphone he
was wearing. Rodeo clowns use their own microphones and choose
their own mask and routine, Watkins said.
Watkins said his client Mark Ficken, who was the main
announcer and is fair association president and superintendent
of schools in Boonville, Missouri, has been unduly faulted in
the incident.
The only remark Ficken made as announcer was a standard
warning to clowns to be careful, in this case saying, "Watch out
for that bull, Obama," Watkins said.
Watkins said the rest of the Show Me Progress posting
describing the event was accurate.
"A clown wearing a political mask is not unusual," Watkins
said. "What was unusual was that what started out as funny
became off-color, inappropriate and political in nature, if not
out-and-out racist. There is no place for that at a state fair."
The Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association posted a "sincere
apology for the inappropriate act during the bull-riding show"
at the fair.
"The sport of rodeo is not meant to be a political
platform," the association stated. The board is "dealing with
the situation firmly and quickly and this type of behavior will
not be tolerated," it said.
The fair commission said the terms of its contract with the
rodeo association to conduct rodeos is under review to decide if
any further action is warranted.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Leslie Adler)