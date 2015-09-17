Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court in Ohio on Thursday
revived a lawsuit against federal agencies brought by members of
Insane Clown Posse and fans over a federal report that labeled
the hip hop duo's "Juggalo" followers as a gang.
The two members of the group and four fans alleged that
their constitutional rights were violated because they were
identified as a criminal gang, and they sued the U.S. Department
of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation in a federal
court in Michigan.
The FBI's National Gang Intelligence Center released a
congressionally mandated report in 2011 that identified Juggalos
as a "hybrid gang" and included information about their criminal
activity, according to a court document.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
Reuters could not immediately obtain comment from the Justice
Department.
The Michigan-based Insane Clown Posse paint their faces to
look like clowns and are known for rebellious and provocative
music that includes songs such "My Axe" and "Night of the
Chainsaw" that often use harsh themes and language.
The Juggalos, who the group has said are about a million
strong, paint their faces to look like clowns and display a logo
of a hatchet man on their clothes and jewelry.
The fans, who were plaintiffs in the lawsuit in the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan at Detroit,
claimed they were stopped, detained and questioned by local law
enforcement in 2012 and 2013, and were or may be denied
opportunities with the Army because of their Insane Clown Posse
logos and tattoos, the document said.
In addition, the document said the group alleged a 2012
performance was canceled because of the federal gang
designation.
Last year, the district court dismissed the suit on grounds
that the Juggalos failed to show injuries suffered and that
their alleged injuries were actions taken by third parties not
before the court.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in
Cincinnati on Thursday reversed the district court's decision to
dismiss for lack of standing and ordered that the case be
considered, the document said.
