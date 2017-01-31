(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his
equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and
retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to
a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.
Kushner said he would step down as CEO of Kushner Companies,
a family owned real estate company, and begin to divest himself
of substantial assets after he was made a senior White House
advisor to US President Donald Trump, his father-in-law.
"Mr. Kushner divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth
Avenue, and has no role in the management or operations of the
property," a Kushner Companies spokesperson said in an emailed
statement to IFR.
Kushner bought the property for US$1.8bn in 2007 - the
highest price ever paid for a single office building sale in the
United States at the time, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency
- but it was last valued well below that level.
The last appraisal, completed in 2011 as part of a debt
restructuring, valued the building at just US$820m. Kroll, which
said the building was 20% vacant as of July 2016, valued the
property at US$982.1m.
Kushner and his partners in 666 Fifth took out US$1.2bn of
senior debt to buy the property, which was later packaged and
sold into three CMBS deals.
It is not clear to whom Kushner transferred or sold the
equity stake to, or what this means for the debt on the
property.
The senior debt was restructured in 2011 and extended to
February 2019. As part of the restructuring, Kushner brought in
Vornado Realty as a partner.
A call and email to Vornado was not immediately returned.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)