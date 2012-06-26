By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 26 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday upheld first-ever U.S. proposed regulations governing
heat-trapping greenhouse gases, handing a setback to major
industries like coal-burning utilities and a victory to the
Obama administration and environmental groups.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit unanimously ruled that the EPA's finding that carbon
dioxide is a public danger and setting limits for emissions from
cars and light trucks were "neither arbitrary nor capricious."
In the 82-page ruling, the court also found that the EPA's
interpretation of the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon dioxide
regulations is "unambiguously correct."
The court also said it lacked jurisdiction to review the
timing and scope of greenhouse gas rules that affect stationary
sources like new coal-burning power plants and other large
industrial sources.
The court in February heard arguments brought by state and
industry challenging the EPA's authority to set carbon dioxide
limits.