(Corrects Gov. Beshear's position to governor, not senator, in paragraph 9)

By Valerie Volcovici

PIKEVILLE, Kentucky May 12 The United States has released $35.5 million to help communities hit hard by the decline in coal mining to diversify their economies and retrain displaced miners, U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said on Monday.

Perez announced the move at the Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR) summit in eastern Kentucky, a region hard hit by the downturn in the U.S. coal industry. He said funds would be available to "communities that have laid the groundwork" by launching initiatives to jumpstart new industries and opportunities to branch out from coal mining.

"I have an unrelenting sense of optimism about what the future can be," he said.

The announcement is part of a federal effort to help the Appalachian region adapt its economy to a sharp drop in coal production, growing unemployment and a loss of population.

Kentucky lawmakers from both parties have met some of these proposals with skepticism, and have said the administration's proposed regulation of coal-fired power plants is a cause of the industry's decline.

Competition from natural gas and cheaper coal in the west of the state, depleted mines as well as the mechanization of mining have all contributed to coal's demise in the region.

The competitive grants come from the Obama administration's Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative, which was launched in March, to invest in communities that have been affected by changes in the coal and power industries.

Perez said eastern Kentucky's SOAR initiative was the inspiration for the POWER initiative because it relies on the "inclusive participation" of local communities.

SOAR is the brainchild of Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, a Democrat, and Congressman Hal Rogers, a Republican representing eastern Kentucky, who started the initiative in 2013 to try to boost the economically distressed region that had reached a tipping point.

SOAR's second-ever strategy summit held Monday brought together nearly 1,500 local leaders, lawmakers, businesses and NGOs, in addition to Perez and other administration officials.

Priorities needed to boost economic growth in the remote region identified by SOAR include an expansion of broadband internet and an expansion of the mountain highway that links the area to larger cities like Lexington.

Beshear and Rogers said a turnaround for the region should stem from within Appalachia rather than from outside the state.

"People have to decide what they want to happen in their communities," Beshear said, adding the transformation could take 15-20 years. "They need a hand to help them get back on their feet."

Potential job creating industries discussed for the region include information technology, education, community health, local foods and eco and heritage tourism.

Rogers, whose district is home over two dozen coal-producing counties, said coal would continue to play an important role in the local economy but said it needs to be supplemented by different industries.

"There is not going to be one silver bullet to our problem. There are going to be a thousand silver bullets that are small," said Rogers.

Rocky Adkins, majority floor leader in Kentucky's House of Representatives, said while the state will continue to fight for the survival of the coal industry, it is time to adapt.

"We have an opportunity in some other fields to stabilize and really revitalize the economy of the region ... and give our people the same hope and opportunity that they have in other parts of this country and the world," he said.