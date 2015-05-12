(Corrects Gov. Beshear's position to governor, not senator, in
By Valerie Volcovici
PIKEVILLE, Kentucky May 12 The United States
has released $35.5 million to help communities hit hard by the
decline in coal mining to diversify their economies and retrain
displaced miners, U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said on
Monday.
Perez announced the move at the Shaping our Appalachian
Region (SOAR) summit in eastern Kentucky, a region hard hit by
the downturn in the U.S. coal industry. He said funds would be
available to "communities that have laid the groundwork" by
launching initiatives to jumpstart new industries and
opportunities to branch out from coal mining.
"I have an unrelenting sense of optimism about what the
future can be," he said.
The announcement is part of a federal effort to help the
Appalachian region adapt its economy to a sharp drop in coal
production, growing unemployment and a loss of population.
Kentucky lawmakers from both parties have met some of these
proposals with skepticism, and have said the administration's
proposed regulation of coal-fired power plants is a cause of the
industry's decline.
Competition from natural gas and cheaper coal in the west of
the state, depleted mines as well as the mechanization of mining
have all contributed to coal's demise in the region.
The competitive grants come from the Obama administration's
Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic
Revitalization (POWER) initiative, which was launched in March,
to invest in communities that have been affected by changes in
the coal and power industries.
Perez said eastern Kentucky's SOAR initiative was the
inspiration for the POWER initiative because it relies on the
"inclusive participation" of local communities.
SOAR is the brainchild of Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, a
Democrat, and Congressman Hal Rogers, a Republican representing
eastern Kentucky, who started the initiative in 2013 to try to
boost the economically distressed region that had reached a
tipping point.
SOAR's second-ever strategy summit held Monday brought
together nearly 1,500 local leaders, lawmakers, businesses and
NGOs, in addition to Perez and other administration officials.
Priorities needed to boost economic growth in the remote
region identified by SOAR include an expansion of broadband
internet and an expansion of the mountain highway that links the
area to larger cities like Lexington.
Beshear and Rogers said a turnaround for the region should
stem from within Appalachia rather than from outside the state.
"People have to decide what they want to happen in their
communities," Beshear said, adding the transformation could take
15-20 years. "They need a hand to help them get back on their
feet."
Potential job creating industries discussed for the region
include information technology, education, community health,
local foods and eco and heritage tourism.
Rogers, whose district is home over two dozen coal-producing
counties, said coal would continue to play an important role in
the local economy but said it needs to be supplemented by
different industries.
"There is not going to be one silver bullet to our problem.
There are going to be a thousand silver bullets that are small,"
said Rogers.
Rocky Adkins, majority floor leader in Kentucky's House of
Representatives, said while the state will continue to fight for
the survival of the coal industry, it is time to adapt.
"We have an opportunity in some other fields to stabilize
and really revitalize the economy of the region ... and give our
people the same hope and opportunity that they have in other
parts of this country and the world," he said.