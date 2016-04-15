April 15 Tumbling coal prices have pushed six
publicly listed U.S. coal producers into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
in the last one year, according to a Reuters review of
regulatory filings.
Global steel oversupply and slowing growth in China have
pressured U.S. metallurgical coal producers. Closer home, the
U.S. shale boom made natural gas competitive with thermal coal,
while stricter environmental regulations raised operational
costs.
Ratings agency Fitch estimates 2016 to be the fifth
consecutive year of falling prices and volumes for U.S. coal
producers.
Energy Information Administration estimates coal production
to fall 16 percent in 2016, which would be the largest annual
percentage decline since 1958.
Here are the U.S. coal producers that have filed for
bankruptcy since April 2015:
April 13, 2016: World's biggest private-sector coal producer,
Peabody Energy Corp, filed for U.S. bankruptcy
protection after it was unable to service its $10.1 billion debt
it incurred mostly for an expansion into Australia. Peabody's
bankruptcy filing ranks among the largest in the commodities
sector since energy and metal prices began to fall in mid-2014.
Peabody estimated its assets at $11.0 billion and liabilities at
$10.1 billion as of the end of 2015, according to court
documents.
Jan 11, 2016: Arch Coal Inc, the second-largest
U.S. coal miner, filed for bankruptcy protection with a plan to
cut $4.5 billion in debt from its balance sheet. At the time of
bankruptcy, Arch Coal's notes were trading at a deep discount,
with unsecured notes trading in the secondary market at less
than 1 cent on the dollar.
Arch Coal estimated its assets at $5.85 billion and liabilities
at $6.45 billion.
Aug 3, 2015: World's third-largest supplier of metallurgical
coal, Alpha Natural Resources Inc, filed for U.S.
bankruptcy protection. At the time of bankruptcy, the company
had lost nearly all its stock market values.
The company estimated its assets at $10.1 billion and
liabilities at $7.11 billion.
July 15, 2015: Birmingham, Alabama-based Walter
Energy Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after
reporting a net loss for 12 straight quarters.
The company estimated both its assets and liabilities to be
more than $1 billion.
May 12, 2015: Patriot Coal Corp filed for bankruptcy protection
just 18 months after emerging from its previous Chapter 11, and
said it was in negotiations with a potential buyer.
The company listed assets and liabilities of more than $1
billion in its bankruptcy petition.
April 6, 2015: Birmingham, Alabama-based Xinergy Corp
filed for bankruptcy protection. Xinergy, however, emerged from
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February.
The company estimated its assets between $1 million - $10
million and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million in
bankruptcy petition.
(Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)