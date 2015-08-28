(Repeats for wider distribution, no change to headline or text)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Aug 28 A small but growing number of
Appalachian coal communities are urging Republicans in Congress
to support a proposed $1 billion federal aid program from the
Obama administration to save local economies ravaged by the
decline of the coal industry.
Nearly a dozen Appalachian coal mining communities have
passed resolutions over the past few weeks supporting President
Barack Obama's Power + program, which was outlined in his
2016 budget. It will be considered in the fall when Congress
returns from recess.
From towns such as Norton, Virginia, to Letcher County,
Kentucky, local officials have called on their Washington
representatives to back the proposal that would provide public
funds for new economic activities around reclaimed coal mines in
the Appalachian Mountains.
"This isn't a partisan issue here," said Eric Dixon, policy
coordinator for the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in
Whitesburg, Kentucky, which has helped push the resolutions
across the region. "We have Republicans and Democrats in the
mountains who support this plan."
In Washington, however, Republican lawmakers have been
reluctant to support Power +. They contend that the
administration's energy policies, including regulations forcing
power plants to reduce carbon emissions tied to burning coal,
have caused a contraction in the industry that has seen some of
the country's biggest coal companies go into bankruptcy.
WAR ON COAL?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents
Kentucky and has accused the Obama administration of waging a
"war on coal," has balked at endorsing Power +.
"Senator McConnell thinks that any bill introduced in the
Senate that seeks to help coal miner's suffering under this
Administration's war on coal should be carefully considered, but
that no amount of federal relief can paper over the devastating
damage this president and his policies have had on coal
country," the senator's spokesman Don Stewart said.
Funding for the Power + plan would come from the
government's Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program, which has
nearly $2.5 billion in unused funds from fees on coal companies.
The AML funds are allocated to states to clean up mines.
The Obama administration wants to tap $1 billion of that
money for states to use for economic redevelopment projects at
old mine sites. The money is currently intended to be
distributed after 2021.
The prospect of getting an injection of cash that can be
used for programs ranging from agriculture to tourism resonates
on the ground in Appalachia, where another half-dozen coal
communities plan to vote in the coming weeks on similar
resolutions demanding that Congress agree to Power +.
Carl Shoupe, a retired miner and member of nonprofit
Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, said Obama's plan to finance
mine reclamation projects could put people back to work. "We
could be creating jobs in farming, energy, tourism, and more on
these reclaimed mines," he said.
States in the Appalachian coal belt include Virginia, West
Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The White House has said it has been meeting with lawmakers
from both parties, looking for a sponsor for legislation this
fall that would authorize releasing the AML funds.
COAL COUNTRY HURTING
Coalfield Congressional Republicans favor federal help for
their distressed economies, but they want to see major changes
in the plan.
Congressman Hal Rogers, who represents eastern Kentucky's
coal counties and chairs the House Appropriations Committee,
said federal aid needs to be paired with "regulatory relief"
from environmental rules "responsible for the downturn in the
Eastern Kentucky coal industry," his spokeswoman Danielle Smoot
said.
Rogers also wants the White House to provide more
information about how the money would be distributed.
Both McConnell and Rogers said they have supported other
elements of the Power + proposal, such as $25 million to support
hard-hit coal communities and enhance broadband access in those
remote regions, and $19 million for an employment program for
laid-off coal miners.
Rogers's Appropriations Committee passed a $30 million pilot
project he proposed as an alternative to the Obama proposal that
would give grants to three Appalachian states to convert old
mine sites for new uses like hospitals and community centers.
Gregory Conrad, executive director of the Interstate Mining
Compact Commission, which is in charge of AML restoration
projects, said lawmakers are likely to spar over how and where
the money would be spent. He also noted that tapping the AML
would require changes to the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act,
which could usher in more legislative inertia.
There could also be opposition from Wyoming, a state that
pays the most into the AML because it is still an active
low-sulfur coal producer, yet stands to see the federal money go
to older coal mining regions like Appalachia.
Joseph Pizarchik, director of the Office of Surface Mining
Reclamation and Enforcement that oversees the AML, said that
only "minor amendments" would be needed to make the money
available now.
"We know that people in coal country are hurting. We are
asking Congress to let us use the money we have now to create
the conditions to help people help themselves," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Toni Reinhold)