By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 23
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Power plants already in
operation in the United States will not be required to be
retrofitted with equipment to capture carbon emissions, the
administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency said on
Monday.
Agency chief Gina McCarthy addressed concerns raised after
the EPA on Friday announced the first regulations setting strict
limits on the amount of carbon pollution that can be generated
by any newly built plant.
Coal and utility industry groups denounced the rules, and
complained that the agency was forcing the use of carbon capture
and storage (CCS) technology, which they say is unproven and
expensive.
Some companies expressed fears that EPA rules expected to be
announced by June 2014 would call for conventional coal plants
already in operation to be retrofitted with CCS technology.
"It (CCS) is not seen, at least at this stage, as an add-on
that could be used to put on an existing conventional coal
facility," McCarthy told reporters at a breakfast hosted by the
Christian Science Monitor.
She said CCS technology is only an effective technology when
it is designed as part of a new plant.
McCarthy said the EPA is engaging with states, industry and
other groups about how best to establish federal emissions
standards for nation's existing fleet of more than 1,000 power
plants.
The EPA will rely on states to implement their own plans to
meet federal emissions standards that take into account their
specific challenges, existing programs and future development
plans, she said.
The existing plants rule will focus on "energy efficiency,
energy demand, about keeping energy costs low," McCarthy said.
"Each state can look at the state of their facilities, and what
sorts of reductions can be achieved."
McCarthy rebuffed suggestions by lawmakers from
coal-dependent states and coal companies that the EPA was waging
a "war on coal."
She said the current economics of coal and natural gas have
made coal uncompetitive with gas in recent years and that the
EPA regulations would actually give coal a lifeline.
"Coal, while it will still be a significant part of the
energy mix because of existing (plants), is not really the fuel
of choice right now in the market," she said.
"We are not suggesting that (CCS) doesn't add costs to coal
but if you are looking at coal being a viable fuel in the future
over the next decades... there must be a path forward."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)