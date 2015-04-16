WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. data released on Thursday shows coal companies continue to use brokers to book millions of tons of export sales, a practice under government review as a possible abuse of royalty policy.

While coal mining companies typically reach foreign markets with direct sales to customers, in 2013 all exported coal from Montana was sold through a broker or trader, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, an independent research arm of the Energy Department.

(tinyurl.com/n78poh6)

Taxpayers are due a 12.5 percent royalty on the sales of coal pulled each year from federal land in the West.

But the Interior Department is investigating whether coal companies have wrongly sold to affiliated brokers at low prices in order to trim their royalty payouts.

All of the roughly 12 million tons of Montana coal exported was sold through a trader or broker, the EIA data shows, an increase over the roughly 9 million tons sold through an intermediary in 2012.

Under an Interior Department reform plan, mining companies would not be able to settle royalty payments at low domestic prices when they sell for much more abroad.

Arch Coal Inc, Alpha Natural Resources Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud Peak Energy Inc are major coal miners in the west. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Grant McCool)