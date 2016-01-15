(Adds comment)
By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The Obama administration is
due on Friday to announce an overhaul of how the United States
manages coal development on federal land, and freeze new coal
mining, according to government and conservationist sources, in
a further move to confront climate change.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell is expected to make the
announcement at midday Friday from New Mexico, one of five
western states with tens of thousands of acres under lease.
Democratic President Barack Obama in his State of the Union
address on Tuesday said he would "change the way we manage our
oil and coal resources, so that they better reflect the costs
they impose on taxpayers and our planet."
The new plan will require federal officials, when weighing
land use decisions, to consider how burning coal could worsen
climate change, said sources familiar with the plans.
It will also include moratorium on coal leases, said sources
familiar with the effort, as the government works on longer-term
structural reforms to the coal program.
The overhaul also will aim to maximize returns for taxpayers
by updating royalty rates when mining companies pull coal from
federal land, said the sources.
Interior Department spokesperson declined to give details
about the Friday announcement.
Environmentalists have urged the White House to freeze new
coal leases on federal land until it accounts for how that
fossil fuel development contributes to climate change.
Coal leases are often awarded without a competitive bidding
process, frequently going to a single bidder, and officials can
undervalue the fuel heading to market, the nonpartisan
Government Accountability Office has concluded.
"Public lands should be developed in the public interest but
taxpayers have been short-changed for decades," said Theo
Spencer of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an
environmental group.
The Energy Information Administration says roughly 41
percent of U.S. coal production occurs on federal land,
primarily in Wyoming.
The coal industry had been battered in recent years by
competition from cheap natural gas and clean-air regulations
that have raised costs for burning the black rock.
This week, Arch Coal Inc, one of the nation's
largest coal companies, filed for bankruptcy - the latest mining
company to seek protection from creditors in the current
downturn.
The National Mining Association was not immediately
available for comment.
Some analysts said that market conditions have dampened
demand for new mining.
"Over the last two years a number of coal leases were bid
out by the Bureau of Land Management and no bids were received,
reflecting the fact that there are no market incentives to go
forward with new mining," said Tom Sanzillo, director of finance
at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
But for some environmental campaigners, the expected
announcement bolsters their argument that all fossil fuels must
be kept in the ground to combat climate change.
"The only safe place for coal in the 21st century is deep
underground - these reforms will help keep more of it there,"
said Bill McKibben, co-founder of activist group 350.org.
