By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The Obama administration will
announce as soon as Friday an overhaul of how the United States
manages coal development on federal land, according to
government and conservationist sources, in a further move to
confront climate change.
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Democratic
President Barack Obama said he would "change the way we manage
our oil and coal resources, so that they better reflect the
costs they impose on taxpayers and our planet."
The new plan will require federal officials, when weighing
land use decisions, to consider how mining and burning coal adds
to greenhouse gas pollution, said environmental group sources
familiar with the plans.
The overhaul also will aim to maximize returns for taxpayers
by updating royalty rates when mining companies pull coal from
federal land, said the sources.
"We're working to have this tomorrow," said a Bureau of Land
Management official who declined to give details on the
administration's plans.
Environmentalists have urged the White House to freeze new
coal leases on federal land until it accounts for how that
fossil fuel development contributes to climate change.
A moratorium on coal leases could be part of the reform,
said environmental sources familiar with the effort.
Coal leases are often awarded without a competitive bidding
process, frequently going to a single bidder, and officials can
undervalue the fuel heading to market, the nonpartisan
Government Accountability Office has concluded.
"Public lands should be developed in the public interest but
taxpayers have been shortchanged for decades," said Theo Spencer
of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental
group.
The Energy Information Administration says roughly 41
percent of U.S. coal production occurs on federal land.
The coal industry had been battered in recent years by
competition from cheap natural gas and clean-air regulations
that have raised costs for burning the black rock.
This week, Arch Coal, one of the nation's largest
coal companies, filed for bankruptcy - the latest mining company
to seek protection from creditors in the current downturn.
The National Mining Association was not immediately
available for comment.
