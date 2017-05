WASHINGTON Jan 15 The Obama administration will announce the next steps in its effort "to strengthen and modernize" the nation's coal program later on Friday, the U.S. Interior Department said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, alongside other federal officials, will make the announcement at a 10 a.m. press conference, the department said in the statement. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Writing by Susan Heavey)