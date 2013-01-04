(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WASHINGTON Jan 4 Two top U.S. senators are
calling for the Interior Department to investigate whether coal
companies stand to short taxpayers hundreds of millions of
dollars on export sales.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the
Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the panel's leading
Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski, said they were concerned
that coal companies may be shorting royalty payments.
At issue is mining in the vast Powder River Basin in eastern
Wyoming and Montana which is coal rich and chiefly on federal
land. Mining companies pay a royalty to extract fuel from that
region.
The lawmakers cite a Reuters investigation into how
companies like Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud Peak
Energy Corp account for royalties on sales to Asia from the
Powder River Basin.
"If any violations of the law have occurred, companies
should be required to cure any gap in royalty payments and, if
misconduct has occurred, civil penalties should be levied," a
letter from the lawmakers sent on Thursday to Interior Secretary
Ken Salazar reads.
