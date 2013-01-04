(Adds senators' comments, background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Jan 4 Two top U.S. senators are
calling for the Interior Department to investigate whether coal
companies are undervaluing coal they export in order to lower
their royalty payments to the government by hundreds of millions
of dollars.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the
Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the panel's leading
Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski, said they were concerned
that coal companies may be shorting royalty payments.
At issue is mining in the vast Powder River Basin in eastern
Wyoming and Montana which is coal rich and chiefly on federal
land. Mining companies pay a royalty to extract fuel from that
region.
The lawmakers cited a Reuters investigation into how
companies like Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp
and Cloud Peak Energy Corp account for royalties
on sales to Asia from the Powder River Basin.
"If any violations of the law have occurred, companies
should be required to cure any gap in royalty payments and, if
misconduct has occurred, civil penalties should be levied," a
letter from the lawmakers sent on Thursday to Interior Secretary
Ken Salazar reads.
Congress' investigative arm, the Government Accountability
Office, is examining the federal coal program. The Department of
the Interior also has an existing investigation.
In October, Reuters reported that Asian economies stand to
gain from U.S. coal policies meant to keep domestic power cheap
and abundant.
Last month, Reuters reported that coal exporters could save
on royalty payouts by valuing the fuel at low domestic prices
when it was sold abroad, a practice that troubled lawmakers.
The senators cited Reuters reporting when they warned that
coal miners may be selling to sister companies at artificially
low prices to dodge royalty payouts.
"This is so obvious it shouldn't need to be said: Coal
companies need to be paying taxpayers all of the money they are
owed," Wyden said in a statement. "If regulators, or decades-old
laws, are not doing enough to protect the public interest, our
committee intends to find out, and to fix it."
Murkowski, a supporter of free energy trade, said she
expects officials to protect taxpayers' stake in sales from
federal land.
"Energy exports can create jobs, generate revenue, and
improve our balance of trade," Murkowski said in a statement.
"As we seek to maximize these benefits, we must be certain that
coal exporters are following the rules."
The lawmakers noted that 118 million tons of coal have been
exported from Western states since 2001. They urged officials to
audit those years and look for abuses.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange Cloud Peak
Energy was down 0.4 percent at $19.23 per share, Arch Coal was
up 0.5 percent at $7.37 and Peabody Energy was up 0.5 percent at
$26.76.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Phil
Berlowitz)