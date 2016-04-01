(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 1 Cheap natural gas has slashed
coal traffic across the U.S. rail network and in turn hit demand
for diesel, demonstrating the interlocking relationship between
the country's energy and transport systems.
U.S. rail freight declined more than 6 percent in the first
12 weeks of 2016 compared with a year earlier, according to the
Association of American Railroads (AAR).
Most categories of bulk freight were down compared with 2015
but by far the largest drop occurred in coal, the single-largest
commodity hauled on the network.
The number of railcars loaded with coal in the first 12
weeks was down by 32 percent compared with 2015 ("AAR reports
weekly rail traffic for the week ending March 26").
Coal loadings are down because power plants have switched to
burning inexpensive natural gas, which has left them with record
stockpiles of unburned coal and cutting deliveries.
That in turn is reducing the number of railcars moving
across the tracks and the railroad companies' purchases of
diesel, leaving diesel stocks at a seasonal record.
So in a roundabout way, the shale (gas) revolution has
battered the U.S. coal industry and in turn hurt the railroads,
and in the process is worsening the imbalances in the diesel
market.
GAS DISPLACES COAL
U.S. power plants burned 740 million short tons of coal in
2015, down 13 percent from 2014, and the smallest quantity since
1987, according to the Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1UHzJ8a).
Coal stocks at power plants surged to 197 million tons at
the end of 2015, up 30 percent from the end of 2014 ("Electric
power monthly", EIA, March 2016).
Some analysts attribute the slump in coal-fired power
generation to clean energy policies or a mild winter caused by
the El Nino weather phenomenon, but the main reason is fierce
competition from cheap gas.
Total generation at utility-scale facilities was unchanged
last year from 2014, according to the EIA, which suggests
weather-related demand was not the main cause of the coal slump.
Coal-fired generation fell by 226 terawatt-hours (TWh) in
2015. Renewable generation rose by 11 TWh. But gas-fired
generation increased by around 208 TWh (tmsnrt.rs/1UHzOc5).
The volume of natural gas burned in U.S. power plants surged
by almost 18 percent to a record 10 trillion cubic feet.
The average cost of natural gas delivered to electricity
generators declined by 40 percent over 2015 compared with a 14
percent fall in the cost of coal.
Coal remained cheaper as a fuel than gas but the change in
relative prices encouraged a shift in the generation mix towards
gas.
In the short term, abundant gas thanks to the shale
revolution, rather than climate policies, has reduced coal
combustion and curbed carbon emissions.
COAL HITS RAILROADS
Coal is the single largest commodity moved by transportation
networks in the United States, with the possible exception of
crude petroleum, for which measurement problems prevent an
accurate comparison.
By weight and distance, coal accounted for 22 percent of all
freight moved in the United States in 2012 ("Commodity flow
survey", Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 2015).
Roughly two-thirds of the coal moves from mine to power
plant in whole or part by rail ("Railroad deliveries continue to
provide the majority of coal shipments to the power sector",
EIA, June 2014).
In turn, coal is the biggest commodity hauled across the
railroad network and vital to the commercial success of the
railroad companies ("Railroads and coal", AAR, July 2015).
Coal accounted for 38 percent of all tonnage carried on the
rails and 19 percent of all railroad revenues in 2014 ("Annual
and quarterly commodity survey", Surface Transportation Board,
2015).
So the slump in coal combustion has had an immediate and
significant impact on volumes across the rail network and the
revenues of the major railroads.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, the largest coal
carrier, has furloughed about 10 percent of its workforce owing
to lower demand for coal and oil shipments ("BNSF furloughs have
hit 4,600 employees nationwide", Star-Telegram, March 31).
RAIL SLUMP HITS DIESEL
The railroads are in turn one of the biggest consumers of
diesel fuel in the United States, so the rail slump has
contributed to the drop in distillate demand.
Railroads accounted for 6 percent of all diesel sold in the
United States in 2014 ("Sales of distillate fuel oil by end
use", EIA, 2015).
The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad, now owned by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the second-largest buyer
of diesel in the United States after the U.S. Navy.
Once the other major railroads are included, the rail sector
is the largest consumer of diesel fuel after road transport (63
percent) and home heating (6 percent).
Railroads consume around 240,000 barrels per day of
distillate fuel, which is not large enough to have a major
impact on diesel demand on its own but in combination with other
factors has had a material effect.
The slump in oil drilling coupled with efforts by
manufacturers, distributors and retailers to combat overstocking
has led to a broad-based drop in freight movements including on
the roads.
Oil drillers were also major consumers of diesel fuel to run
their diesel-electric motors for drilling and ancillary oilfield
power.
U.S. distillate consumption dropped by 60,000 barrels per
day in 2015 (1.5 percent) after rising by more than 200,000 bpd
(5.5 percent) in 2014 and 85,000 bpd in 2013 (2.3 percent).
Distillate consumption declined last year even as the
economy grew and gasoline use increased by 240,000 bpd (2.7
percent), according to the EIA ("U.S. refiners press on despite
unbalanced fuel demand", Reuters, March 31).
