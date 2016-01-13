WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama's
State of the Union pledge to better manage fossil fuel
development will face a test within days, when federal officials
rule on whether to open public lands containing more than 600
million tons of coal to more mining.
Interior Department officials are due to decide Jan. 27 on
whether to lease two mine sites on federal land in Wyoming's
coal-rich Powder River Basin, where the black rock runs in
10-story seams.
Environmentalists strongly oppose more coal mining on
federal land, saying burning all that coal would exacerbate
climate change. Reforming government controls on federal lands
is one of the few actions still available to Obama in his final
year in office.
Developing the two Wyoming sites would make more than 640
million tons of coal available to mining companies, according to
the Interior Department. Each ton of burned coal creates 1.66
metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to government data.
That means burning all the coal at the lease sites would add
more than a billion metric tons of carbon dioxide to the
atmosphere.
The Energy Information Administration says roughly 41
percent of U.S. coal production occurs on federal land, and
environmentalists have argued strongly against permitting more
mining there.
The Interior Department must assess the environmental impact
of each energy lease under a law enacted during the 1970s under
President Richard Nixon, decades before climate change became a
concern to policymakers. Conservationists say those
environmental studies should account for the wider climate
impact.
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Obama vowed to
"change the way we manage our oil and coal resources, so that
they better reflect the costs they impose on taxpayers and our
planet."
In Obama's first term, the Interior Department mulled but
balked at raising royalty rates on companies that tap federal
land.
Since then, environmentalists have urged the White House to
undertake a sweeping review of fossil fuel extraction. In the
meantime, they have called on the administration to refrain from
awarding further leases, including the two in Wyoming.
"Until the administration steps back and considers all the
impacts, we need a moratorium," said Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth
Guardians which joined several other conservation groups in a
letter on Wednesday urging Obama to freeze coal leases.
The two leases under consideration are West Antelope III and
Decker South, which abut existing mines. The administration has
not indicated its position on those two leases, and the Interior
Department on Wednesday declined to comment.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell visited western states last
summer, calling for "an honest and open conversation about
modernizing the federal government's coal program."
Last year, Obama used his authority to help secure a global
climate agreement between nearly 200 countries. He also denied a
permit to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline and issued new
rules to crack down on carbon pollution from U.S. power plants.
In coming weeks, the Interior department's Bureau of Land
Management is also expected to release a plan to curb emissions
from oil and gas production on federal land.
"This is the obvious low-hanging fruit on climate change
that he hasn't touched yet," said a Congressional aide who
tracks the administration's coal policies.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
David Gregorio)