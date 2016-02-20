WASHINGTON Feb 19 Coal states must decide
within days whether Peabody Energy Corp, the largest
U.S. coal company, can continue to tap a taxpayer subsidy that
has lowered its mine cleanup insurance costs for years, federal
regulators said this week.
If regulators revoke Peabody Energy's right to the subsidy,
known as "self bonding," the cash-strapped company may need
private financing to underwrite roughly $1.38 billion in
liabilities that do not now have concrete backing.
Coal companies have used cash, surety bonds and other
financing to assure that spent mines will be restored, but
self-bonds allow some large coal companies to use their balance
sheets as collateral.
Coal companies are struggling with two of Peabody's peers,
Alpha Natural Resources and Arch Coal,
having filed for bankruptcy in recent months.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell has said that shielding
taxpayers from roughly $3.6 billion in self-bond liabilities was
"a huge priority" but regulators have only recently taken
concrete action.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
this week called on Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Illinois and
Indiana regulators to rule on Peabody's use of the self-bonding
program by early March.
Peabody has booked roughly $107 million in self-bond
liabilities in Illinois and the state has a right to "respond to
the allegations that the self-bond requirements... are
violated," OSMRE wrote in a letter released on Friday.
In a statement, Peabody said state regulators have in the
past endorsed its self bonding and an "excellent record of land
restoration."
Global demand for coal is weak. Natural gas is abundant and
pollution controls are hurting the industry, but large companies
like Peabody are also burdened by debt.
Peabody reported a roughly $2 billion loss last year and has
struggled to raise cash as its share price has tumbled to $2
from over $100 at this time last year.
Peabody has hoped a $358 million sale of mines in New Mexico
and Colorado to privately held Bowie Resource Partners would buy
time for a coal recovery, but that deal has not closed.
Without the Bowie deal and if Peabody cannot restructure its
existing debt, the company may have little choice but to join
its peers in bankruptcy, analysts and lawyers said.
"They've been trying to live another day on the hope that
prices recover and it just hasn't happened," said Monica Bonar,
a senior director for corporate finance at Fitch Ratings.
