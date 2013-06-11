* Federal coal sales need better oversight, inspector
general says
* Officials miss Asian demand when valuing coal, report
finds
* One-bid auctions are a common risk on federal leases -
report
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. officials who
administer a federal coal program have undervalued the fuel,
costing taxpayers $62 million in some recent mining leases
alone, said a government watchdog report released on Tuesday.
About 40 percent of the coal sold in the United States is
drawn from federal land and the program is administered by the
Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which is
required to seek a fair price on behalf of taxpayers.
"We found weaknesses in the current coal sale process that
could put the government at risk of not receiving the full, fair
market value," Interior's Inspector General, the investigative
arm of the department, said in an independent review.
Federal officials have often used a low benchmark price for
determining the value of coal when a higher price was more
fitting, the report found, and officials rarely blame coal
companies. Only six citations have been lodged against coal
companies after more than 8100 inspections from 2009 to 2011,
the report said.
Inspectors also faulted Interior for one-bid auctions and
for giving mining companies too much say in the value of federal
coal. Government estimates of coal value that must be kept
secret have been handled carelessly, the report said.
"We found an instance where one employee locked an appraisal
in a standard file cabinet in a cubicle that other employees
could access," the report said about one instance of poor
security.
A coal company that got an early look at that appraisal
could make sure it won a bid with the smallest offer, the report
found.
Miners that have sought to expand their existing lease since
2000 have underbid for coal by $60 million, the report said.
The Interior Department said on Tuesday that it was seeking
to correct the shortcomings in the federal coal program.
"The BLM is committed to ensuring that the American people
receive a fair return for the development of coal resources,"
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Celia Boddington said in
a statement.
The National Mining Association, the trade group for the
coal industry, said the revenue shortfall in the report was only
a small fraction of the overall coal program.
"The net benefit to the American taxpayer was over $2.4
billion last year alone," said Nancy Gravatt, spokesperson for
the trade group in Washington. "The current federal leasing
program is sound."
The report said that even a small error in calculating a
fair market value (FMV) can add up to large sums when such large
blocks of coal are auctioned.
Seven coal leases were conducted since 2011 in the coal-rich
Powder River Basin of Wyoming and the report concluded that in
those cases "even a 1-cent-per-ton undervaluation in the FMV
calculation could result in a $3 million revenue loss."
The report also said that federal officials do not properly
account for the value of Powder River Basin coal in export
markets - particularly Asia.
"It appears that several state offices overlook the export
potential," the report said.
In February, the Interior Department said that it will
investigate whether coal companies wrongly cleared their sales
through sister companies in order to skirt royalty payouts on
those Asian sales.
"This audit raises new questions about whether BLM stood up
for taxpayers when it comes to coal leasing," Ron Wyden of
Oregon, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Committee, said in a statement.
Wyden, a Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the Senate
panel's ranking Republican, sought answers on Asian sales early
this year.
Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud
Peak Energy Inc. are among the leaders in Asian coal
exports. None of the companies had an immediate comment.