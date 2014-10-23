By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. government is
drafting rules designed to close an accounting loophole that in
recent years has helped coal companies boost export profits and
likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, people
familiar with the plan said.
American taxpayers by law are due a 12.5 percent royalty on
the sales of millions of tons of coal pulled each year from
federal land that mining companies lease.
But a Reuters investigation found in 2012 that coal
companies were using affiliated brokers to settle royalty
payments on exports to Asia at much lower domestic prices.
By clearing royalties based on domestic sales rather than
prices fetched overseas, coal companies stood to pocket an
additional $40 million on exports from Wyoming and Montana alone
in 2011, according to that investigation.
The findings prompted Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from
Oregon, to call on the U.S. Interior Department early last year
to investigate the practice.
While that review continues, the U.S. Office of Natural
Resources Revenue, a unit of the Interior Department that
collects energy revenue from federal land, has drafted a plan to
close the royalty loophole, said sources familiar with the plan.
The fix could make companies pay royalties on sales to the
first unaffiliated customer, so-called arm's length sales, in
the supply chain.
Deborah Gibbs Tschudy, the agency's deputy director, would
not comment on specifics and only said the office wanted to
collect on the true value of mining companies' coal sales.
"That transaction - the arm's length sale - is the value we
want," Tschudy told Reuters.
Cloud Peak Energy Inc, one of the mining companies
most active in the West, has warned investors that a change to
arm's-length royalty rules could hurt their bottom line.
White House's Office of Management and Budget, which reviews
hundreds of federal reforms each year, has been studying the
draft proposal for a month, Tschudy said. There is no deadline
for finishing that review.
A nearly 50 percent slide in benchmark thermal coal prices
in Asia from their 2011 levels has made the issue less acute,
but government officials want to close the loophole before any
market rebound that would reignite U.S. exports to Asia.
Royalty savings could balloon into billions of dollars if
markets recovered and mining giants were allowed to build
loading docks in the Pacific Northwest to ship 150 million tons
of coal a year to Asia as planned.
"The coal industry is looking to foreign markets - that's
the bottom line," Wyden told Reuters. "So how can the government
protect taxpayers if they are going to ignore that potential?"
STILL A 'BIG OPPORTUNITY'
Before the market retreat coal exports were highly lucrative
and minimizing royalty payments offered a handsome bonus.
In 2011, the ton of coal valued at about $13 at home was
fetching roughly 10 times that in China. Back then, less than 5
percent of coal from Cloud Peak Energy was shipped to Asia, but
that made up nearly a fifth of its revenue, or about $290
million.
However, the recent market slide has hit investors in Cloud
Peak, Peabody Energy Corp and Arch Coal Inc
whose shares are down roughly 39 percent, 46 percent and 58
percent, respectively, this year.
Those companies all have a stake in the western coal-rich
Powder River Basin region and hope that a return to higher
global prices will again lift their profits.
"We still see the exports market (as) the big opportunity
for us," Cloud Peak chief executive Colin Marshall told
investors in July.
Cloud Peak and Arch Coal declined to comment on the royalty
reform plan. Vic Svec, a spokesman for Peabody, said the company
complied with royalty standards as-written and "they are
appropriate".
Even as it seeks to close the royalty loophole, the
resources revenue office is also checking whether coal companies
should have paid more on past sales - a review due to run until
the end of next year. Tschudy said officials would seek a return
of royalty underpayment if they found abuses.
"We're going through old records even as we prepare new
rules," Tschudy said.
(Editing by Karey Van Hall and Tomasz Janowski)