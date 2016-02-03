WASHINGTON Feb 3 The chair of the House of
Representatives appropriations committee introduced a bill on
Wednesday that would channel $1 billion to revitalize battered
coal-producing communities.
House Appropriations Chair Hal Rogers, a long-serving
Kentucky Republican, said the RECLAIM Act would provide support
to coal-producing communities hit by the decline of the industry
to redevelop their economies.
Under the bill, which he introduced with both Democrats and
Republicans from Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, $1
billion would be released from the government's Abandoned Mine
Lands (AML) program to help communities generate new economic
activities.
"Many coal communities in Appalachia simply do not have the
resources to reclaim the abandoned mine sites within their
borders," said Rogers, who represents eastern Kentucky's
coal-mining counties. "This bill allows these communities to be
proactive in restoring these sites and utilize them to put our
people back to work."
The bill comes after months of talks with the Obama
administration, which last year proposed the POWER+ Plan, a
multibillion-dollar strategy to support the revitalization of
coal country using unused funds from the AML, which consists of
fees on coal companies collected over the years.
Republican lawmakers had initially been reluctant to
support the administration's plan because they blamed its
policies, including regulations forcing power plants to cut
carbon emissions tied to burning coal, for the contraction in
the coal industry that has seen some of its companies go
bankrupt.
The bill reflects a few modifications to the White House
proposal, including measures to compensate Western states.
Wyoming pays the most into the AML because it is still an active
low-sulfur coal producer, yet most federal money would likely
flow to older coal mining regions like Appalachia.
A White House official said the RECLAIM Act is consistent
with the administration's proposal.
"The legislation introduced today would bring $1 billion in
much needed investment to support abandoned mine land
reclamation linked with economic development in struggling coal
communities that badly need both," the official said.
Representative Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat,
said the bill will create new opportunities "for the families
that depended on mining jobs, benefits, and pensions that have
disappeared as coal companies have closed their operations."
Local communities welcomed the bill and urged its swift
passage.
"This is what we've been waiting on. This bill, and the
money that could come from the bill into our local economies,
could give us a little more security," said Kimberly Shepherd, a
member of grass-roots group Kentuckians For The Commonwealth.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)