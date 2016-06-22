By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 A U.S. program meant to
encourage coal mining on federal land is open to industry abuse
and costs taxpayers billions of dollars in lost revenue every
year, a White House study to be released on Wednesday concluded.
Roughly 40 percent of U.S. coal comes from federal land and
taxpayers are being short changed on those sales due to lax
oversight and permissive royalty rules, according to the report
from the White House Council of Economic Advisors.
"The program has been structured in a way that misaligns
incentives going back decades," according to the report.
Officially, the U.S. Treasury is supposed to collect a 12.5
percent royalty on coal sold from surface mines on federal land,
but the real share is closer to 5 percent due to loopholes and
allowances, the report found.
"Companies have employed several tactics to lower the
selling price of coal without losing revenue," it said.
Among industry maneuvers the report highlighted: coal
operators sell to sister companies at low prices or collect
penalty payments from utilities that reject coal deliveries.
The government is cut out of those payments, the report
found, while reforms could yield an extra $3 billion a year.
The federal coal program was once seen as an energy policy
tool rather than a way to generate big revenues, former
officials have said.
But in an effort to curb climate change, U.S. President
Barack Obama has used his time in office to promote renewable
fuels and discourage the development of fossil fuels.
Early this year, the Obama administration halted new
coal-mine leasing while officials look to improve the program --
another blow for a coal industry already shaken by competition
from natural gas and weak demand from China.
The Interior Department has said the coal lease freeze
should persist for years, but that will be left to the new
president elected on Nov. 8.
Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
has vowed to renew coal industry jobs, while his presumptive
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has said she would support coal
communities as the nation weans itself off fossil fuels.
Whatever the environmental costs, Wednesday's report shows
that the federal coal program is a fiscal loser, said Brian
Deese, an Obama adviser.
"This is a hard look at the economics. And what we see is a
program that, even before getting to the environmental
considerations, is not serving the interest of taxpayers," he
said.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan
Crosby)