By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. Coast Guard has been
forced to divert resources - including a vessel that fights
cocaine trafficking - to the Arctic this summer to ensure that
Royal Dutch Shell's exploratory oil drilling meets its
environmental and safety commitments, its top officer said.
The added Coast Guard presence in the Chukchi Sea off
Northern Alaska includes the Waesche, a 418 foot-long (127 m)
national security ship, which otherwise would be operating in
the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, fighting drug traffickers.
"That for me is the opportunity cost," Admiral Paul Zukunft,
commandant of the Coast Guard, told Reuters in his office at
the agency's Washington, D.C. headquarters late last week. "It
means you do less somewhere else in order to supplement activity
in the Arctic."
Under tight regulatory conditions, the Obama administration
this year has given Shell permission to resume exploratory
drilling in the Arctic. The decision unleashed
waves of protests in the Pacific Northwest, with activists
seeking to delay the company's drilling into the oil zone under
the Chukchi.
In 2012, the last time the company explored in the Arctic,
Coast Guard helicopters had to rescue 18 Shell workers from an
out-of-control oil rig in stormy seas, one of several mishaps
the company suffered that year.
The rig ran aground and had to be scrapped. A later Coast
Guard report was sharply critical of Shell's safety preparation
and conduct.
Now Shell is bringing a fleet of about 25 vessels to the
Chukchi. The Fennica, an icebreaker carrying emergency capping
equipment, was expected to be in place on Tuesday, fulfilling a
requirement for exploration that is expected to run until
October.
The Fennica was returning from dry dock in Portland, Oregon,
where it had been forced to return after gashing its hull on
uncharted shoals in Alaska's Dutch Harbor.
"We have tremendous respect for the Coast Guard and look
forward to building on the partnership we have forged in the
Arctic over the last several years," said Curtis Smith, a Shell
spokesman.
With the nearest deepwater port 1,000 miles (1,610 km) from
the Chukchi, the Coast Guard is sending five ships to the
region, including the Waesche, part of a new fleet of Coast
Guard ships equipped with advanced sensors that contribute to
intelligence gathering.
The Coast Guard has also set up a helicopter base in
Deadhorse, Alaska, to support Shell's oil exploration. Two
Jayhawk helicopters stationed there would normally be on the
ready for search and rescue in Kodiak, an area that has received
increased recreational activity.
Should Shell suffer an incident this year, the Coast Guard
would have to extend patrols, cancel planned exercises, or take
resources from fishery enforcement in remote areas, Zukunft
said.
Shell's top executive in the Arctic, Ann Pickard, was quoted
by Bloomberg last week saying: "We know how to operate in places
where there's challenging weather. Alaska is no worse, and in
many ways better than some other places."
But Zukunft emphasized the dangers of the Arctic's harsh and
volatile weather. Indicating a painting in his office of a ship
he once commanded in the Bering Sea, Zukunft said hurricane
force storms can form more than once a week in Northern Alaska,
with little notice.
"I've been around the world," said Zukunft. "I have never
seen anything like it up there. What's really concerning is how
quick the weather changes."
Asked if he was satisfied that Shell had learned adequately
from its experience in 2012, Zukunft said: "I am right now."
(Editing by Bruce Wallace and Matthew Lewis)