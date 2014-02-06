LOS ANGELES Feb 5 A jury convicted a Mexican
man of murder on Wednesday for ramming his suspected smuggling
vessel into a U.S. Coast Guard inflatable boat, killing an
officer on board off the coast of Southern California in 2012,
prosecutors said.
Chief Petty Officer Terrell Horne III, 34, was the first
Coast Guard officer murdered on duty since 1927.
A federal jury in Los Angeles found Jose Meija-Leyva, 42, of
Ensenada, Mexico, guilty of murder, two counts of failure to
yield to a Coast Guard command and four counts of assaulting
federal officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon, namely the
so-called "panga" fishing vessel he was piloting.
His shipmate, Manuel Beltran-Higuera, 44, was convicted of
two counts of failure to yield and four counts of assault as an
accessory after the fact, U.S. prosecutors said in a statement.
The two men were suspected of using their panga boat to
smuggle marijuana, said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S.
Attorney's Office.
In December 2012, four Coast Guard officers in an inflatable
boat approached the panga off the shore of Santa Cruz Island in
Southern California. Meija-Leyva rammed the inflatable with his
panga, throwing Horne and another officer into the water,
prosecutors said in a statement.
Horne died from a boat propeller strike to the head and the
other officer escaped with a cut on his knee.
"We are pleased with the verdict and that those responsible
for Senior Chief Horne's death will be held accountable,"
Admiral Robert J. Papp Jr, commandant of the Coast Guard, said
in a statement.
Meija-Leyva and Beltran-Higuera are scheduled to return to
court on May 12 to be sentenced. Meija-Leyva faces a maximum
sentence of life in prison and Beltran-Higuera could receive up
to 60 years behind bars.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Ken Wills)