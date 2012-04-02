OAKLAND, Calif., April 2 Two injured crew members from an Australian yacht taking part in a round-the-world race were heading for the port of Oakland on Monday aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter that rescued them after a towering wave smashed into their boat.

Two other crew members with less severe injuries, and nine fellow mariners who were unhurt will remain aboard their yacht, the Geraldton Western Australia, which is competing against nine identical sailboats in a race around the globe.

The Geraldton also was expected to dock in Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco, early on Tuesday morning.

"I imagine they will be quite relieved to see the Golden Gate," said Isabel Hokken, a spokesperson for the Clipper Around the World Race.

The Coast Guard cutter Bertholf picked up Briton Jane Hitchens, 50, and London resident Nik Brbora, 29, from their yacht on Sunday, a day after the vessel was slammed by a huge wave during rough seas. Hitchens, a doctor from Kent, was believed to have broken some ribs, and Brbora, a software engineer, apparently strained his pelvis, race organizers said.

The two were being treated aboard the Bertholf and will be taken by ambulance to San Francisco General Hospital once they arrive in port, Hokken said.

The other two injured crew members were identified as Max Wilson, 62, a farmer from Queensland, Australia, who also was suspected to have suffered broken ribs but was is in more stable condition, and Mark Burkes, 47, from Worcestershire, England, who sustained a back injury, according to a statement from the race organizers.

They had been close to completing the sixth leg of a 40,000-mile race that began in July 31, 2011 in Southampton, England, and took the yachts to ports in Brazil, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China, then across the Pacific Ocean en route to Oakland, California.

The Geraldton was stricken about 400 nautical miles off the California coast by a monster wave that crashed over the boat's deck on Saturday. The impact destroyed its steering wheel and one of its communications systems, a Coast Guard statement said.

Coast Guard spokesman Barry Bena said severe weather had made it impossible for a rescue helicopter to take the two most seriously hurt crew members off the yacht directly, and they were transported to a Coast Guard cutter by small boat.

In a statement on the race website, skipper Juan Coetzer said the yacht had been making good speed, "Then at our watch change, just before the sun came up, a monstrous foaming swell broke over our stern."

A long-range Coast Guard HC-130 plane dropped medical supplies to the vessel on Saturday.

The Geraldton is using backup steering and communications systems to sail to Oakland. After repairs there, the Geraldton will continue on the next leg of the race, departing for Panama on April 14 with the goal of reaching Britain again on July 22, 2012, Hokken said. (Editing by Steve Gorman and Greg McCune)