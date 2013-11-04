CHICAGO Nov 4 CoBank, the largest of the
U.S.-government sponsored Farm Credit System cooperative banks,
said on Monday its earnings remained under pressure in the third
quarter and for the year due to low interest rates and higher
insurance fund premiums.
Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 4 percent to
$208.1 million, from $217.7 million in the third quarter of
2012. For the first nine months of 2013, net income decreased 10
percent to $628.9 million.
Denver-based CoBank said its earnings for the first nine
months of 2012 included $44.6 million in refunds from the Farm
Credit System Insurance Corporation. As a result, 2013
year-to-date net income declined 6 percent when the impact of
the refunds was excluded.
Net interest income fell in the third quarter by 9 percent
to $276.4 million, from $305.1 million a year earlier. For the
first nine months of 2013, net interest income fell 5 percent to
$875.5 million.
The bank said the drop was driven primarily by the continued
low interest rate environment, which has reduced the bank's
returns on invested capital, its balance sheet positioning and
its portfolio of liquidity investments.
"In the broader financial services industry, market
conditions remain challenging. Weak loan demand and increased
competition have pressured earnings for many banks, as has the
low interest rate environment engineered by the Federal
Reserve," Bob Engel, CoBank's chief executive officer, said in a
statement. "Though CoBank's business results will generally
benefit if rates increase, we continue to generate strong
earnings despite the current monetary policy environment."
Total loan and lease volume as of Sept. 30 was $70.4
billion. For the first nine months of 2013, average loan volume
rose 3 percent. The increase was driven by higher levels of
borrowing by affiliated Farm Credit associations and rural
electric customers, which more than offset a decline in lending
to agribusiness cooperatives.
CoBank said the decrease in agribusiness lending resulted
primarily from lower grain inventories at many agribusiness
cooperatives around the country, which reduced demand for
seasonal financing.
Credit quality in the bank's loan portfolio remained
favorable. At quarter's end, 0.76 percent of the bank's loans
were classified as adverse assets, compared with 1.01 percent as
of Dec. 31, 2012. Nonaccrual loans were $151.7 million as of
Sept. 30, compared with $170.2 million on Dec. 31, 2012. The
bank recorded no provision for loan losses during the quarter.
"CoBank's credit quality continues to benefit from the
general strength of the U.S. agricultural sector and the other
rural industries we finance," said David P. Burlage, CoBank's
chief financial officer.
Capital levels at the bank remain well in excess of
regulatory minimums. As of Sept. 30, shareholders' equity
totaled $6.6 billion and the bank's permanent capital ratio was
17.3 percent, compared with the 7.0 percent minimum established
by the Farm Credit Administration, the bank's independent
regulator. At quarter end, the bank held approximately $22.7
billion in cash and investments.