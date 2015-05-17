By Mary Milliken
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. May 17 Arturo Azinian
plucked a pair of Chanel pumps from a box full of shoes, unfazed
by the leather peeling off the interlocking Cs on the toes or
the tarnished metallic heels.
"These have a lot of miles on them, but they will be like
new, for about $70," said Azinian, an 88-year-old Beverly Hills
cobbler famous for saving the fancy footwear of the elite in the
ritzy 90210 zip code.
Just steps from boutique-lined Rodeo Drive sits the
decidedly unglamorous Arturo's Shoe Fixx, where the Argentine
immigrant toils for 13 hours a day in a warren of whirring
machines and shoes stacked to the ceiling.
A pair of men's Salvatore Ferragamo caramel lace-ups awaits
repair, while brand new patent leather Jimmy Choos are getting
some rubber reinforcements on the bottom to prevent slipping and
wear-and-tear.
While handling shoes worth hundreds and thousands of
dollars, Azinian is utterly clueless about the famous people to
whom they belong.
"Recently, I had to go to the house of an actress," Azinian
said.
"It was Jennifer Aniston," chimed in grandson Ari
Libaridian.
"She gave me shoes to repair, but she also wanted to talk to
me," said Azinian.
Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace once came in with
a bunch of sandals, and then later sent a limousine to have
Azinian taken to her hotel. Actress Nicole Kidman also requested
a house call.
Most actors, studio executives and Hollywood producers send
their assistants to the store, although the likes of Orlando
Bloom and Jodie Foster have come themselves. The designer shops
and upscale department stores down the street often tell
customers to take their intractable shoe and handbag problems to
Arturo's for a fix.
Asked for details about his encounters with celebrities, the
unassuming Azinian laughed and said, "I don't remember a thing.
I hardly remember my name!"
77 YEARS IN SHOES
Azinian didn't choose the profession, it was chosen for him,
at the age of 11, when his father took him to apprentice with
shoemakers in Buenos Aires.
He and his late wife came to work in Los Angeles almost 60
years ago and repaired shoes for department stores before
setting up the Beverly Hills shop in 1988.
Ronny Gross has been a loyal customer since then and always
brings in her red-soled Christian Louboutins, like a pair of
thigh-high black boots on a recent visit.
"After you wear them a few times, the red comes off and they
put this rubber thing on it and it just stays better," said
Gross. "I do it with every Louboutin."
In the back, where Azinian prefers to work, he has a few
employees who have been with him for more than a decade. And
when he needs help, he turns to the skilled craftsmen among
immigrants from Latin America.
Customers often ask him to come out for a chat. He charms
the women with flirtatious talk about dancing tango, and
lightens the mood with his wry sense of humor.
"At the age of 88, he's a little bit annoying, but he is
the heart and soul of the store and people love to see him,"
said Libaridian, the only grandchild who has joined the
business.
Libaridian, 38, said he learns from his grandfather about
being patient with the customer and employing humor to get
through the day, though he believes the customers 60 years ago
weren't as demanding as they are now.
There is no point talking to Azinian about retirement or
what will happen to the business when he leaves. He'll stay as
long as "the boss" (his grandson) will have him.
"You see, this keeps me healthy," Azinian said. "If I don't
work, the head stops working."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alan Crosby)