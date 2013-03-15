NEW YORK, March 15 A Greyhound bus ride into New
York City on Friday turned into a horror show for passengers
suddenly swarmed by an invasion of cockroaches that forced the
driver to pull over and evacuate the vehicle.
Cockroaches began emerging about 15 minutes after the bus
departed from Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday morning, a
Greyhound spokesman said.
The driver soon pulled over and the 48 passengers scuttled
off the infested bus to wait for a replacement vehicle.
Cell phone photos showing armies of cockroaches scampering
over the seats and floor were posted by local media outlets,
supplied by passengers on the bus.
"We at Greyhound apologize for this inconvenience and have
spoken with each passenger regarding this incident," Tim Stokes,
a spokesman for a Greyhound, a unit of Scotland-based FirstGroup
Plc, said in a statement.
"Currently, our team is investigating the situation and
working to determine its cause," Stokes said.
The company said it had refunded the passengers' fares and
that they arrived without further incident in New York City in
the afternoon.