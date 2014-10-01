NEW YORK Oct 1 For the first time in three
years, Daniel Streetman is buying coffee beans in bulk from
Colombia, exploiting low comparative prices and reflecting new
flexibility by U.S. roasters who had become over reliant on a
single country for premium arabica.
Streetman, the buyer for New York City-based specialty
roaster and retailer Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, stopped
ordering from the South American country in 2011 as disease
devastated crops, supplies became erratic and prices soared.
Instead he bought more from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Now, leaf rust fungus, known as roya, is threatening Central
America's crops, lifting the cost for many of those grades above
Colombia's for the first time in more than eight years,
according to Reuters data on physical coffee prices, which are
expressed as differentials above or below New York futures.
To be sure, the relative attractiveness of Colombian beans
does not mean that American consumers will soon pay less for
lattes, since benchmark arabica coffee prices on ICE Futures
U.S. have surged more than 70 percent - or nearly $1 per
pound - this year due to roya and drought in top-coffee-producer
Brazil.
But cheaper Colombian beans are changing roasters' sourcing
choices. After scaling way back, Streetman is again buying
significant volumes from the country, which used to make up
one-fifth of Irving Farm's purchases. This pleases customers who
have pestered him to offer more Colombian beans, widely prized
for their high quality and smooth flavor.
He made a token purchase of 100 bags in 2012 after visiting
farms in Colombia that he liked. That compared 275 bags before
2011 and 375-425 bags prior to 2009, he said. The bags held from
152 to 154 lbs.
"We needed to fill a void," Streetman told Reuters last week
as he brewed a coffee in the company's comfortably furnished
tasting room in Manhattan's Flatiron district.
Roasted coffee from an August order for 200 bags of beans,
nearly 31,000 lbs, will hit the shelves of the company's five
stores in Manhattan and upstate New York in December.
Guatemalan hard-bean coffee COFGT-NYC is currently trading
at a 25.5 cent premium to the futures price of around $1.96 per
lb, up from 16 cents at the start of the year and well above the
17-cent premium for Colombian usual-good-quality beans
COFCO-UGQ-NYC.
The fact that Central American prices have not surged more
dramatically illustrates how roasters have diversified their
sources after being scarred by their reliance on a single
country's coffee years ago, when a disastrous 2009 crop lifted
the price for Colombian arabica to more than $1 a lb over
benchmark futures.
"As you're running out of coffee, instead of continuing to
try to get blood from that same stone, you can go someplace
else," said Nate Hrobak, a buyer at Caribou Coffee, one of the
biggest U.S. chains competing with Starbucks Corp.
For an industry that prioritizes long-term relationships
with farmers and steady supplies to ensure their secretive
blends are kept intact, the variation of supply is significant.
With concerns mounting about the long-term impact of
Brazil's worst drought in decades, being adaptable is likely to
play a bigger role for roasters.
MULTIPLE SOURCING OPTIONS
Bad weather and disease caused Colombia's coffee production
to slump by nearly a third to 8.7 million 60-kg bags in the
2008/09 crop year.
Losing the world's biggest washed arabica supplier was a
"wake-up call" for roasters, said Tim Castle, owner of Los
Angeles-based importer Castle & Company.
Many roasters established or strengthened relationships with
top Central American growers. Caribou's Hrobak slashed imports
from Colombia by more than 75 percent in 2010 and 2011 in
response to erratic supplies, and tapped into Guatemalan and
Costa Rican high-grown beans that taste similar.
"You can never truly replace a nice Colombian coffee, but we
could find things that were comparable," he said.
This willingness to alter blends meant roasters were better
prepared this year and they did not buy in a panic when Central
American differentials spiked and the dryness hit Brazil.
In response to the 2009 decimation, Colombia's government
encouraged farmers to uproot their plants, and introduced a new,
roya -resistant variety called Castillo, which helped make the
country's 2012/13 crop its largest since the 2007/08 crop year.
Now, with Colombian beans back on the market, Hrobak is
buying 40 percent of what he used to and plans to keep
expanding.
RISING GUATEMALA
At the same time, Central American differentials have
steadily risen due to roya difficulties, with Guatemala, Central
America's perennial price leader, overtaking Colombia.
Guatemalan coffee beans COFGT-NYC, which have on average
traded 13 cents below Colombian beans over the past eight years,
have now matched or exceeded Colombia's premium for over a year.
Neighboring Mexico's beans COFMX-HG-NYC are now on average
more expensive than Colombia's as well, while differentials for
Nicaraguan and Honduran coffee are slightly lower.
Castle, the Los Angeles-based importer, said he recently had
to offer Colombian beans to a roaster client who had ordered
beans from El Salvador that never came through.
The falling premium may suggest that Colombia's coffee
producers are taking roasters' newly adjustable strategies into
account as they seek to reclaim market share.
"Colombian producers are aware of the fact that their
product isn't irreplaceable," said Scott Merle, a trader with La
Minita, a Maine-based coffee importer. "There are exporters and
mills that are still working hard to gain their customers back."
(Editing by Alden Bentley)