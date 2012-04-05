By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., April 5
ORLANDO, Fla., April 5 The Coca-Cola Company
said it was dropping its membership in a conservative
national advocacy group that supports "Stand Your Ground" laws
like the one being used as a defense in the Florida killing of
an unarmed black teenager.
In a statement released on Thursday, Coca-Cola made
no direct mention of the controversial self-defense law pushed
by the American Legislative Exchange Council.
"The Coca-Cola Company has elected to discontinue its
membership with the American Legislative Exchange Council
(ALEC)," the statement said.
"Our involvement with ALEC was focused on efforts to oppose
discriminatory food and beverage taxes, not on issues that have
no direct bearing on our business. We have a long-standing
policy of only taking positions on issues that impact our
company and industry," it said.
Coca-Cola and other member companies in ALEC were targeted
last year by the civil rights group ColorOfChange for their
support of the organization, which also is behind what
ColorOfChange Executive Director Rashad Robinson calls "voter
suppression laws" in many states.
Since the killing of Trayvon Martin, Robinson said,
ColorOfChange has let the corporations know that ALEC was behind
a push for states to adopt legislation modeled after Florida's
"Stand Your Ground" law. The law provides shooters with wide
latitude for claiming self defense when they perceive a threat.
Martin, 17, was killed on Feb. 26 in Sanford, Florida, by
George Zimmerman, 28, a white Hispanic neighborhood watch
volunteer who has claimed he acted in self defense and has not
been charged with a crime.
At a rally in Sanford on Saturday, civil rights leaders said
they were considering economic boycotts of national companies
that support "Stand Your Ground" laws.
In a letter to ColorOfChange dated Jan. 25, 2012, PepsiCo
told Robinson that the company had decided to drop its
decade-long membership in ALEC.
Robinson said Coca-Cola made its decision on Wednesday after
ColorOfChange at 9 a.m. posted a Web page criticizing
Coca-Cola's continued support of ALEC. Robinson said the Web
page was up for eight hours before ColorOfChange removed it
based on Coca-Cola's change of heart.