By Stephanie Simon
March 28 U.S. college admissions officers on
Wednesday welcomed new rules aimed at deterring cheating on
entrance exams, but continued to raise concerns about fraud,
especially among foreign applicants.
The new regulations require students taking the SAT and ACT,
the two most widely used college entrance exams in the United
States, to provide a photo of themselves when they register.
Test proctors will be asked to check those photos against
identification cards students present when they check in for the
exams - and against the students themselves.
The change is designed to deter schemes like that uncovered
last year in Long Island, New York, where prosecutors allege
dozens of teens paid other students up to $3,600 to take the
high-stakes exams for them.
As a further security measure, the SAT and ACT will make
students' registration photos and test results available to
their high schools, so administrators who spot a suspiciously
high score can double-check the test taker's identity.
The ACT covers math, science, reading comprehension and
grammar, with an optional writing section. The SAT covers
reading, writing and math.
David Hawkins, director of public policy for the National
Association for College Admission Counseling, called the new
rules a positive step to crack down on test-taking-for-hire.
But the measures do nothing to address a more pressing
concern among college admissions officers: The fear that they
are being flooded with fraudulent applications from abroad.
The number of foreign students enrolling in U.S. colleges
has skyrocketed in recent years, to nearly 725,000 in 2010-11,
according to the Institute of International Education. China and
India send by far the most students to American campuses, though
numbers are also soaring in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Iran.
Admissions officers say they have seen growing indications
of fraud on application forms, including fabricated transcripts,
forged letters of recommendation and personal essays so polished
they seem unlikely to have been written by the student.
CHEATING IN CHINA
Zinch China, a consulting firm that advises U.S. colleges
about foreign markets, asserted in a 2010 report that "cheating
is pervasive in China," with as many as half of all applicants
submitting forged transcripts and up to 90 percent dummying up
phony recommendations.
For a more objective assessment of an applicant's strengths,
admissions officers often rely on the TOEFL standardized test,
which measures fluency in English, as well as the SAT and ACT,
which are administered in dozens of nations worldwide, from
Afghanistan to Bhutan to Kyrgyzstan to Yemen.
But stellar scores are not always what they seem, Hawkins
said. "Often a student seems very qualified on paper, only to
find out when they arrive on campus that they don't speak
English nearly as well as you would have expected," he said.
The Educational Testing Service, which administers the
TOEFL, does not require students to present a photo ID and has
no plans to do so, said Ray Nicosia, director of the Office of
Testing Integrity.
Instead, TOEFL proctors take a photo of every student as he
or she sits for the exam. If a student takes the test more than
once and shows remarkable improvement, the pictures from each
sitting are compared to rule out fraud.
But there's no way to catch a student who pays someone to
take the test for him the first time he registers.
"It's an issue that many of us are dealing with and I don't
think we've come up with the best solution," said Brian Henley,
director of admissions at the University of Oregon, where
foreign students make up 8 percent of the student body.
Henley said he has noticed a big jump in TOEFL scores among
this year's applicants, which "may be due to more effective
language training in Chin" -- or to "increased fraud," he said.
"It's really hard to know," Henley said. He urged test
administrators to improve security but acknowledged it may be
impractical to require photo IDs or photo registrations in many
impoverished or war-torn countries.
TOEFL CHEATS SAID TO BE FEW
The Educational Testing Service will not release information
about how many students take the TOEFL or how many exams are
thrown out due to suspicion of cheating.
"It is a very, very small percentage of the population who
try to gain an unfair advantage over honest test takers," said
ETS spokesman Thomas Ewing. "Our processes and procedures are
very good at catching such people and we have no qualms about
cancelling scores and notifying universities."
The ETS also administers the SAT, and will put the new photo
ID security measures in place at SAT test centers abroad as well
as in the United States, Ewing said.
ACT, Inc., which administers the ACT, has not determined how
it will incorporate the new security measures abroad, spokesman
Scott Gomer said. "We don't have a strict timeline," he said.
It is not clear how common it is for American students to
hire impostors to take tests. Out of more than 2 million
students who signed up for the SAT last year, just 170 were
turned away because of problems with identification, said
Nicosia said.
Scores on roughly 3,500 additional tests were thrown out
because the students violated SAT rules during the exam - for
instance by using a cell phone - or because a post-test review
suggested cheating, Nicosia said.
(Reporting By Stephanie Simon in Denver; additional reporting
by Paul B. Thomasch; editing by Todd Eastham)