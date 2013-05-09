By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 Low-income students are
increasingly bypassed when colleges offer applicants financial
aid, as schools compete for wealthier students who can afford
rising tuition and fees, according to a public policy
institute's analysis of U.S. Department of Education data.
The study by The New America Foundation said that colleges,
in their quest to advance their U.S. News & World Report
rankings, are directing more financial aid to high-achieving
applicants in a bid to elevate the profile of their student
population.
"A lot of them (colleges) go for the same students from the
rich suburban schools," said Stephen Burd, the foundation's
education policy analyst who studied the data.
The U.S. News rankings of colleges and universities have
become a popular gauge of the quality of an undergraduate and
graduate institution's education and the prestige of its
degrees.
As part of their strategy to compete for the best students,
colleges use merit-based aid, which does not take into account
financial need. Under this strategy, institutions may, for
instance, give four $5,000 awards to lure four wealthy students
rather than award $20,000 to one needy student, the organization
said.
While the federal government issues guidelines on
distribution of its grants, it doesn't regulate aid from an
institution's coffers. Colleges have fiercely fought efforts by
lawmakers to force greater transparency in financial aid
practices.
Colleges, many under tighter budgets as they offer more
amenities and hire the best professors, are under pressure to
raise revenues and are using tuition prices to do so.
The cost of attending a four-year public institution has
gone up by 5.2 percent each year in the last decade, more than
the inflation rate, according to the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, forcing more students to take out loans to
pay for tuition and fees and giving them a heavy debt burden
when they graduate.
The annual cost for tuition, room, board and fees at many
private colleges is between $30,000 and $45,000 a year.
NET COST OF COLLEGE
The New America Foundation analyzed net price data - the
amount students paid after all grant aid was exhausted - to
conclude that hundreds of colleges expect the neediest students
to pay an amount equal to or even greater than their families'
yearly earnings.
For instance, of the 479 private, nonprofit colleges
examined, 89 percent charged students with family incomes of
$30,000 or less more than $10,000 in net prices and 22 percent
expected students to pay about $20,000 or more each year.
Needy students then rely more heavily on student loans,
either drop out or take on full-time jobs, which diminishes
their chances of completing school, the study said.
"I fear that we're going to have more social stratification
and there are going to be fewer opportunities for upward
mobility," Burd said.
While the practice is more predominant in private colleges,
Burd said, it is increasing in public colleges, many of which
are receiving less money from cash-strapped state governments.
But some schools, such as private Amherst College and
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have enrolled more
lower-income students without jeopardizing their prestigious
status.
There is nothing illegal about this approach to doling out
aid, Burd said, but it undermines the strides made in creating
opportunities for the nation's needy.
Burd proposed a carrot-stick solution in which institutions
that admit more low-income students receive more federal aid and
those that enroll fewer low-income students but charge them
higher net prices would be required to match a share of the Pell
Grant aid they receive.
Pell is a federal program granting aid to bright low-income
college students.
"We've wanted as a country for the last 50 years or so to
try to help lower-income students move themselves up the ladder
of opportunity, and higher education has always been that kind
of ladder. And so the idea that we may be closing these gates is
very alarming," he said.