NEW YORK, July 24 California schools bested East
Coast universities in Forbes' annual ranking of top U.S.
colleges on Wednesday, with Stanford University and Pomona
College capturing the top two spots.
Stanford, a research and teaching university in Northern
California's Silicon Valley, ranked No. 1, jumping from third
place last year after scoring high marks for retention rates and
high graduate starting salaries. It has 19,945 students and
annual costs are $58,846.
Much smaller Pomona College, with 1,586 students and an
annual bill of $57,041, was in second place. The college, about
30 miles (50 km) east of Los Angeles, offers only undergraduate
degrees.
"For the first time in the six years Forbes has produced
this list, the top two schools are on the Pacific Coast," Forbes
said in an article on Wednesday accompanying the list at
www.forbes.com/top-colleges.
Princeton University in New Jersey, which was No. 1 last
year, slipped to third place, followed by Yale University in
Connecticut in fourth place and Columbia University in New York
City at No. 5.
Costs at the top five schools ranged from $54,789 at
Princeton to $61,640 at Columbia.
The Forbes ranking of 650 U.S. colleges and universities,
calculated by the Center for College Affordability and
Productivity, is based on student satisfaction, post-graduate
success, student debt, graduation rate and national competitive
awards.
Massachusetts had the most schools in the top 10 with
Harvard University at No. 8, slipping from No. 6 last year;
Williams College in ninth place and Massachusetts Institute of
Technology at No. 10.
The University of California, Berkeley, which came in 22nd
on the list, was ranked as the best state school in the country.
Twenty-three public schools ranked in the top 100.
"Flagship state schools offer an excellent education for
much lower tuition bills than their average private
counterparts. As more students are seeking to hold down debt,
public colleges and universities can and will be more
selective," Forbes said.
Among top-tier Ivy League schools, New York's Cornell
University rose to 19th on this year's list from No. 51 in 2012.
The University of Pennsylvania ranked No. 11, Brown University
in Rhode Island came in at No. 12 and Dartmouth in New Hampshire
was No. 16.
Morehouse College in Atlanta made the biggest leap in the
ranking, jumping 235 places to No. 285.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)