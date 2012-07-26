July 26 Credit challenges for public colleges
and universities have "intensified," Moody's Investors Service
said on Thursday, and majority of the institutions it rates have
a negative outlook due to their reliance on student tuition and
government funding.
Only a minority of so-called market-leading universities,
mainly rated Aaa or Aa, have a stable outlook because of their
strong balance sheets and diversified revenue.
Moody's said this smaller group can better withstand the
pressures affecting the entire higher education sector: the
stumbling economic recovery, meager investment returns in their
portfolios, funding cuts and a decline in households' net worth.
Its list of growing challenges for the sector includes the
difficulty many students now have paying for college, the
development of online courses, the need for bolder leadership by
college and university presidents, and tighter scrutiny by
regulators and accreditors.
"These developing risks are forcing universities to focus
more aggressively on cost control amidst growing revenue
challenges," Moody's said.
Since June, three universities' credit ratings have been
hit: the outlook for Kean University, New Jersey, was revised to
negative from stable, Mountain State University, West Virginia,
was downgraded to B1 from Baa3 and put on review for potential
downgrade, and Fort Valley State University, Georgia, was also
put on review for a possible downgrade.
Standard & Poor's Investors Service on Wednesday also gave
the sector a mixed outlook, citing state funding cuts and a
slowly recovering economy..