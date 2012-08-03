* Cartagena hotel angered at behavior of U.S. Secret
Service, military
* No evidence U.S. security harmed in prostitution scandal
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 U.S. security personnel
entangled in a prostitution scandal in Colombia in April
irritated hotel staff by letting bomb detection dogs sleep in
hotel beds and soil the linens, a U.S. military report released
on Friday said.
Hotel guests "thought to be American" were "bothering and
propositioning" college-age female greeters working at the hotel
for the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the report
by the U.S. military's Southern Command.
The report gave details of how unhappy hotel staff contacted
U.S. officials the day before President Barack Obama arrived in
Cartagena, Colombia, to complain of misbehavior by the U.S.
Secret Service and U.S. military troops who were there to help
provide security for the Summit of the Americas.
It became the biggest scandal ever to hit the Secret
Service, with a dozen of its employees accused of misconduct for
bringing women - some of them prostitutes - back to their hotel
rooms.
Twelve U.S. military service members also brought "foreign
national female guests" to their hotel rooms in Cartagena,
according to the report. The U.S. military said last month that
it was not pursuing criminal charges against these service
members, choosing lesser punishments instead.
Prostitution is legal in Colombia and the women had been
registered at the hotel as overnight guests. What bothered the
staff at the Hotel Caribe, a luxurious colonial-style building,
was that some of the Americans' guests stayed in the rooms past
6 a.m., when hotel policy said they should be gone.
"El Caribe Hotel allows overnight guests only from 2300 to
0600 because the hotel does not want families and other
registered guests to witness their presence," the report said.
After this rule was broken by the Americans, the hotel banned
overnight guests for the duration of the summit.
U.S. officials met hotel staff twice on April 12 to hear
their complaints. One concern was that "explosive detection dog
handlers were allowing their animals to sleep in hotel beds,
soil the linens, and urinate and defecate in inappropriate
locations on the hotel grounds, leaving the waste," the military
report said.
The military report concluded that there was no evidence
that service members' interaction with the women threatened U.S.
national security.
"There is no evidence that any of the female guests signed
in to hotels by military members to el Caribe Hotel were part of
a human trafficking network or associated with the FARC or any
other terrorist or drug trafficking organization," it said. FARC
refers to a leftist guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia -- Latin America's longest-running
insurgency.
Eight of the women were interviewed in the presence of U.S.
personnel, the military report said. The Colombian police
performed a background check on 11 of the women, and none had a
criminal record.
However, a 12th woman remains unidentified, the report said.
Even though prostitution is legal in Colombia, it is illegal
for U.S. service members under U.S. military law. Of the 12
service members involved, nine have been served with
"non-judicial" punishments; three of these have requested a
court martial, the military said last month.
Two military cases remain under legal review and one was
reprimanded but cleared of any violation of the Uniform Code of
Military Justice.
The report said six of the military members accused in the
scandal were Army non-commissioned officers. Five others were
embedded with the Secret Service explosives detection team.
At least seven of the accused Secret Service employees left
the agency and three were cleared. An agency spokesman said on
Friday he had no information on the disposition of two other
cases.