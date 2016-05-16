By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. and Colombian labor
unions said the Colombian government failed to enforce worker
protections in a free trade agreement with the United States,
raising questions about similar provisions in a massive
pan-Pacific deal.
The complaint, to be filed with a division of the U.S. Labor
Department, said threats and acts of violence against trade
unionists in Colombia were neither properly investigated nor
prosecuted, according to an advance copy that Reuters saw on
Monday.
The AFL-CIO and four Colombian unions said in the complaint
that since the U.S.-Colombian trade deal took effect in 2011,
some 99 Colombian workers and worker advocates were killed as
they tried to exercise their rights. Six workers were kidnapped,
and 955 death threats were received, the complaint said.
The unions, which also include Colombia's USO for oil
workers and Sintrainagro for farm workers, also said the
Colombian government ignored protections for workers who want to
unionize and allowed the rampant use of labor subcontractors
that obscure the direct relationship between companies and those
who perform their work.
The complaint said the oil and sugar sectors were among the
businesses where workers remain oppressed.
"The failure to enforce fundamental labor rights
artificially distorts the cost of labor in the oil sector
because Colombian companies face different conditions of
competition than they would face were the laws effectively
enforced," the unions said in the complaint to be filed with the
Labor Department's Office of Trade and Labor Affairs.
The free trade deal was to guarantee Colombian workers the
right to freely unionize and collectively bargain with
employers. The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal has similar
provisions but also requires all 12 members, which include
Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico and Peru, to establish minimum wages,
working hours and occupational safety requirements.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka called the TPP labor
provisions negotiated last year a "near carbon copy" of those in
the Colombian trade deal and said they, too, would probably
fail, driving down wages and standards in the United States
"Four years after the U.S.-Colombia trade deal took effect,
anti-union blacklists persist, 99 more worker advocates have
been assassinated and employers continue to create obstacles to
workers' right to unionize," Trumka said in a statement.
He said Congress should reject the TPP and "not rely on
empty promises that Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam will eventually
protect working people."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)