DENVER Aug 10 Colorado Governor John
Hickenlooper on Monday declared a "state of disaster emergency"
over the accidental release of more than three million gallons
(11.3 million liters) of potentially toxic wastewater from a
defunct Colorado gold mine into local streams.
Hickenlooper said the order would free up some $500,000 from
a state fund for response efforts to the spill, which was
inadvertently triggered last week by a team of Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) workers.
The discharge, containing high concentrations of heavy
metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead, was continuing to flow
at the rate of 500 gallons (1,900 liters) per minute as of
Sunday.
An unspecified number of residents living downstream of the
spill who draw their drinking supplies from their private wells
have reported water discoloration, but there has been no
immediate evidence of harm to human health, livestock or
wildlife, according to EPA officials.
Still, residents have been advised to avoid drinking or
bathing in water drawn from wells in the vicinity, and the
government was arranging to supply clean water to homes and
businesses in need.
"We will work closely with the EPA to continue to measure
water quality as it returns to normal, but also to work together
to assess other mines throughout the state to make sure this
doesn't happen again," Hickenlooper said in a written statement
released by his office.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and environment was
testing downstream water quality and wildlife officials are
assessing the impacts on fish and other aquatic animals, the
governor said.
The spill began on Wednesday after an EPA inspection team
was called to the abandoned mine near the town of Silverton in
southwestern Colorado to examine previously existing wastewater
seepage.
By Friday, the main plume of the spill had traveled some 75
miles (120 km) south to the New Mexico border, prompting
utilities in the towns of Aztec and Farmington to shut off their
intakes from the Animas River, one of the main waterways
affected, local authorities said.
Agency officials said they were consulting with
representatives of the Navajo Nation, whose sprawling
reservation borders Farmington and the San Juan River.
In recent days, the EPA has been diverting the ongoing
release into two newly built settling ponds where the waste was
being treated with chemicals to lower its acidity and to filter
out dissolved solids before being discharged to Cement Creek.
The creek's water quality has already been badly degraded
from a long history of acid mine drainage in the area, agency
officials said.
