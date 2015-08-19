DENVER Aug 19 A 58-year-old man who arrived
late for a flight to attend his high school reunion is accused
of running onto a concourse at Denver International Airport in
an attempt to stop the departing plane, prosecutors said on
Wednesday.
Marc Rehmar is charged with one count of endangering public
transportation, a felony, and one misdemeanor count of hindering
transportation, Lynn Kimbrough, spokeswoman for the Denver
District Attorney's Office, said in a statement.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by police, on
Aug. 6 Rehmar found his Ohio-bound United Airlines flight
pushing back from a departing gate.
He then "forcibly" opened a locked emergency exit door,
triggering an alarm, and allegedly ran onto a secured ramp area.
"Rehmar did then run out of the door into a sterile area of
the airport and chased down on foot, a tug and tug driver who
was actively engaged in pushing back ... (an) aircraft filled
with passengers," the affidavit said.
The tug driver was forced to stop, and Rehmar then allegedly
insisted on boarding the plane before he was arrested, police
said.
Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said the incident did not
substantially delay the flight or airport operations.
Kimbrough said Rehmar told police he was en route to Ohio to
attend his 40-year high school reunion.
Rehmar is free on a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on
Friday to be formally advised of the charges, Kimbrough said.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Sandra Maler)