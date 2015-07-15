July 14 A federal appeals court in Denver on
Tuesday ruled that an order of Roman Catholic nuns must comply
with President Barack Obama's healthcare law requiring employers
to provide insurance that covers contraception.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge
brought by the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Baltimore-based
order of nuns who operate nursing homes, saying their
obligations under the law did not substantially burden their
religious freedom.
The nuns had sued the Obama administration arguing that a
compromise in the 2010 Affordable Health Care Act, widely known
as Obamacare, still made them complicit in authorizing birth
control for their employees even if they did not have to pay for
it.
The federal healthcare law requires employers to provide
health insurance policies that cover preventive services for
women including access to contraception and sterilization.
Religious groups opposed to abortion and sometimes
contraception can opt-out of paying for the services, which then
forces insurers or a third party to pick up the tab.
The nuns argued that signing paperwork authorizing the third
party to cover contraception was a violation of their rights
under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The appeals panel disagreed, saying the compromise made
handing off coverage "as easy as obtaining a parade permit."
The law firm representing the nuns, the Becket Fund, issued
a statement on Tuesday saying the ruling was a "departure from
the U.S. Supreme Court's protection of the Little Sisters of the
poor last year."
In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered that while litigation
over the contraception mandate and the compromise continued, the
nuns could remain effectively exempt from the provision of the
law.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles)